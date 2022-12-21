amNY Weekender | 9 things to do in NYC, Dec. 23-25

Friday, Dec. 23

Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland: Caroling in the Plaza: Get into the holiday spirit with the Bed-Stuy Gateway BID! Presented by Wells Fargo, New Yorkers can join in on caroling with local houses of worship in an effort to spread some Christmas cheer. Meet at Marcy Plaza in Brooklyn, 4 to 8 p.m. Free.

Winter Party + Craft Time: Ready to get crafty? Kick off the holiday weekend with a party that is fun for all ages. Those who swing by will enjoy tons of crafts, music, holiday treats and so much more. Hamilton Grange Library, 503 West 145th Street, Hamilton Heights. Starts at 2 p.m. Free.

Elf Movie Party at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema: “The best way to spread to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” If Elf is your go-to Christmas movie, head over to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s Lower Manhattan location for an unforgettable “Elf” party. Enjoy a screening of “Elf” plus several other special surprises. 28 Liberty Street, Suite SC301, 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $22.36.

Saturday, Dec. 24

NYRR Open Run: Astoria Park: Nothing beats the stress of the holidays like a good run. The New York Road Runners are hosting an open run at Astoria Park to help kick-start the holiday weekend. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome. Meet at Astoria Park, 19 19th St., Astoria. 9 a.m. Free, but register on nyrr.org/openrun.

Frosty’s New York Pop-Up Bar: The ultimate Christmas experience is right here in Times Square. Blue Midtown is hosting Frosty’s New York Pop-Up Bar, which is decked out in decorations, holiday jams and specialty cocktails and more. 220 W 44th Street. Noon through 4 a.m. Tickets start at $25.

e’s BAR’s Christmas Eve Ugly Sweater Contest: What’s better than an ugly Christmas sweater for the holidays? e’s BAR is hosting the ultimate Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest on Christmas Eve! Guests can come by and enjoy holiday music and cocktails, and there will be prizes for the ugliest sweater. 511 Amsterdam Ave, Upper West Side. 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25

A Sherlock Carol: There’s “A Christmas Carol,” and then there’s “A Sherlock Carol.” This holiday production by Mark Shanahan is back for a limited run this holiday season. Come and see what happens when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge. New World Stages, 340 W 50th Street, Hudson Yards. 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.

The New York Winter Lantern Festival: Illuminate the Farm: Queens County Farm Museum is lighting up the night sky with huge display of handmade lights and illuminated Chinese lanterns. Guests can enjoy lighted tunnels, theme parks and Chinese myths and legends, and so much more. 75-50 Little Neck Parkway, 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $26.99 for adults and $17.99 for kids.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park: Looking for a Christmas Day outing? The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is still open with ice skating and shops to browse through. Come by and enjoy some extra holiday cheer! 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Street. All day.