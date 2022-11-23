amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Nov. 25-27

Friday, Nov. 25

The Son Movie Screening- Want to see a movie in theatres this Friday but can’t justify the ticket cost? Come see a free screening of Hugh Jackman’s new film The Son at AMC Lincoln Square! The film follows a father with his new infant trying to reconnect with his angsty teenage son after a discussion with his ex-wife. Big names in the movie other than Jackman include Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins. The screening begins at 6:45 p.m. and ends at 8:45 p.m. Tickets can be reserved at eventbrite.com before the day of the screening on a first come first serve basis. 1998 Broadway, Manhattan

Black Friday Nature Walk- Don’t feel like getting in a fight for the last discounted Apple TV on Black Friday? Embrace tranquility in nature after dealing with extended family at Freshkills Park in Staten Island. The walk is one mile on a gravel-lined trail and covers the myriad of plants and animals that live in the woods, grasslands and wetlands of the park. The hike is about two hours, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear long pants and hats to protect themselves from ticks. Tickets can be reserved here for free and cover entry for one car into the park. 350 Wild Avenue, Staten Island

Saturday, Nov. 26

Comedians You Should Know- Come laugh with new up-and-coming NYC-based comedians at the Gutter Bar this Saturday! This weekend’s lineup includes Django Gold from Conan, Maddie Weiner from JFL, KC Aurora from Laughs and Zach Pugh from Sirius XM. Mike Lebovitz from The Last Comic is hosting. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show that lasts about 2 hours. Tickets are $12.41 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com or directly at the door for $15. 200 North 14th Street, Brooklyn

Letters Without Borders- Support immigrant artists this weekend! Letters Without Borders at the Culture Lab LIC is hosting an immersive mixed reality and traditional art installation to tell the stories of migrants living in NYC. The show features live poetry, music, audio-visual installations, avatars, sculptures and more. Artists include Clara Francesca, She’s Excited!, Jani Rose, Jiaoyang Li and Sky Rolnick. Audience participation in the show is encouraged if applicable. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. Free tickets can be reserved here. 5-25 46th Avenue, Queens

Sunday, Nov. 27

Live Figure Drawing + Tea Pairing- Art and tea, what’s a better way to spend a relaxing Sunday? Soup Drawing Club is hosting a live figure drawing event at Chinatown Soup. Tickets are $38.77 and include a free tea, a sketch pad and charcoal. They can be purchased on eventbrite.com, be warned, they are in limited supply per class. The live model will incorporate several different poses and tea is meant to relax the art process. The drawing session takes place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 16B Orchard Street, Manhattan

Death in New York Walking Tour- Death is a fact of the world and Manhattan has a rich history of it. Led by author K. Krombie of Death in New York, explore the indigenous Lenape burial sites, history of New Amsterdam, British prisons in the Revolutionary War, a funeral industry street and more death and history along Lower Manhattan. Tickets are $34 and can be purchased here. The tour begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at about 1 p.m. 4 Whitehall Street, Manhattan

Grand Holiday Bazaar- Come to a holiday market with over 200 vendors! The Grand Holiday Bazaar is a one-stop shop for specialty handcrafted and curated gifts one can’t find anywhere else. From vintage clothing, furniture, candles, handbags, handmade jewelry, skincare and more, there’s something for everyone. A variety of food will also be available. The Bazaar has shopping for a cause, with 100% of the profits not going to retailers goes to four local public schools. The market is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 100 West 77th Street, Manhattan