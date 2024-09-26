Quantcast
BagelFest to return for a day of competition and fun at Citi Field

A pile of bagels at BagelFest
BagelFest is returning to Citi Field on Saturday.
A celebration of all things bagels is coming to New York City this Saturday.

New York BagelFest is returning for its fifth year of bringing together the best bagel makers from across the globe. Over 50 exhibitors will gather at Citi Field on Sept. 28 to compete to be the best of the best in the bagel community.

The day will include bagel tastings, entertainment, competitions, and immersive experiences, plus the coveted World Bagel Rolling Championship and BagelFest Awards Ceremony. 

BagelFest
This year’s lineup includes Utopia Bagels (Queens, New York), St Viateur Bagel (Montreal), Rosenberg’s Bagels (Denver, CO), Bagelsaurus (Cambridge, MA), Brooklyn Boy Bagels (Sydney, Australia), Rhodo Bagels (Lisbon, Portugal), and returning champions Olmo (New Haven, CT) and Starship Bagel (Dallas, TX).

BagelFest will take place at Citi Field’s Piazza 31 Club from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with two sessions available. Tickets start at $49 for each session, and there are VIP options available that offer early access to the festival and pre-festival activities, such as an Artisan Hands-on Bagel Baking Class and an NYC Bagel Tour.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.bagelfest.com.

bagelfest flyer

BagelFest bagels
