Bronx Zoo to debut new spooky after-hours dinosaur event in October

A beloved Halloween tradition at the Bronx Zoo is adding a spooky new adventure into the mix.

Boo at the Zoo is all set to return to the zoo this October. This year, the time-honored tradition is bringing the zoo’s first-ever nighttime after-hours event to the season: Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching.

Meant for older audiences, Dinosaurs in Darkness transforms the zoo into a thrilling walk-through experience that sends visitors on an adventure to find a rare dinosaur egg that is ready to hatch. Guests will be up close to prehistoric creatures in a whole new way as the adventure unwinds.

Dinosaurs in Darkness will take place every Friday and Saturday night from Oct. 7-29 and is recommended for ages 13 and up. For more information and to purchase at bronxzoo.com/dinos-in-darkness.

video courtesy of WCS

Boo at the Zoo will also be returning this fall and will open during normal zoo hours every Saturday and Sunday from Oct.1-30, including the holiday on Oct. 10. Activities include popular professional pumpkin carving demonstrations and displays; magic and mind reading shows; trick or treating on the Candy Trail; and the spooky extinct animal graveyard.

Boo at the Zoo is for all ages and included with Bronx Zoo admission. For more information, visit the website at BronxZoo.com/Boo-at-the-Zoo.