City Parks Foundation’s PuppetMobile Returns for the summer season in May

The City Parks Foundation announced the return of the beloved CityParks PuppetMobile with the marionette production of Little Red’s Hood this coming May through October.

This event will travel through all five boroughs of New York City retelling the infamous story of “Little Red Riding Hood” tale with a few modern impressions added.

“The PuppetMobile is always a great source of joy for children and adults in parks all over New York City, and this summer will be no different,” Bruce Cannon, Artistic Director of the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre said. “Little Red’s Hood was such a big hit that there was no question of bringing it back this year with a full season of performances planned for May through October. With some performances translated into Mandarin and Spanish, we are able to expand our audience and introduce so many more families to our wonderful production.”

Support for the PuppetMobile comes from the Connelly Foundation in memory of Judith Connelly Delouvrier, The Weininger Foundation, and the Prescott Fund for Children & Youth, in partnership with NYC Parks.

A full list of dates, shows and times from May through August can be found at cityparksfoundation.org/puppetmobile.