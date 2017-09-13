Comic Con in NYC: What to know about Javits Center event

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you see a Spider-Man walking down the street and you’re not in the middle of Times Square, it’s probably time for New York Comic Con.

The 11th annual four-day event is a can’t-miss for DC Universe fans, who can celebrate the release of the 10th anniversary box-set collection of 30 original movies, with a panel featuring “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns” producer Bruce Timm.

Here’s everything you should know about the con before heading to the Javits Center.

When is Comic Con 2017?

The convention kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 5 and keeps your favorite characters hanging around the city until Sunday, Oct. 8.

Where is the convention?

The main floor at the Javits Center (655 W. 34th St.) serves as the event’s central hub. There, exhibitors will display their newest items, collectibles and more. Artists and celebrities will set up shop to sign autographs. Other venues around the city, like The Theater at Madison Square Garden and the Hammerstein Ballroom, are hosting some Comic Con events, too.

Are celebrities attending?

Among those slated to sign autographs: William Shatner (“Star Trek”), Karen Gillan (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Felicity Jones (“Star Wars”), Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy”) and Pablo Schreiber (“American Gods,” “Orange Is the New Black”). The ever-changing lineup, from authors to actors, comics and more, can be found at newyorkcomiccon.com/guests.

What panels are worth catching?

The full panel lineup has not yet been announced. The DC Universe anniversary chat will take place Oct. 5 from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. at the Javits main stage.

Are tickets still available?

There’s good news and bad news. The bad: Fans who jumped on pre-registration this summer had first pick of the passes, so Friday, Saturday and Sunday are sold out. The good: Thursday passes ($45) are still available at newyorkcomiccon.com/tickets. If you want to pay a little extra, passes are available on StubHub.com and start at $57 and rise steeply from there.