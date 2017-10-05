Unless you had the speed of a Marvel superhero, you probably missed out on nabbing tickets to New York Comic Con.

The annual convention is taking place this weekend at the Jacob K. Javits Center in midtown Manhattan, and one-day tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are sold out.

Sure, the con will feature appearances by some of your favorite stars — like “Star Wars” actress Felicity Jones and “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Karen Gillian — but don’t feel bad about missing out. There are plenty of comic-themed events taking place around the city that weekend that you can still attend.

Here are the can’t-miss panels, talks, screenings, parties and more that’ll draw cosplayers as dedicated as you are.

New York Philharmonic takes on "Star Wars" (Oct. 4-7)

Watch Luke Skywalker face Darth Vader again in “Return of the Jedi,” this time with live theme music played by a distinguished symphony orchestra. You probably already know the ending, but seeing the film in Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall will make it feel new all over again. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be performed on Oct. 6 and 7. 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, $70 to $175, 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 5; 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 7, nyphil.org

"Star Trek": The Next 50 Years (Oct. 5)

Speculate about what’ll really happen to Finn and Rey in the future with Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, the authors of Star Trek history novel “The Fifty-Year Mission,” and Access Hollywood’s Scott Mantz. The group will look back at the franchises successful 50-year past and give their takes on what’s to come. Hudson Mercantile, 500 W. 36th St., $19, 7 to 8:15 p.m., showclix.com

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer": A 20th Anniversary Celebration (Oct. 5)

Ever wonder what Buffy’s next move was after Hellmouth swallowed Sunnydale? Head one block from the Javits Center to Hudson Mercantile to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” with the authors Edward Gross and Mark Altman. They promise secrets, behind-the-scenes stories and more. 500 W 36th St., $19, 8:45 p.m., showclix.com

Cosplay booze cruise (Oct. 6)

Don’t switch out of that Harley Quinn outfit after you leave Javits. This Circle Line party cruise encourages you to stay in character as you sail the Hudson. Your costume might land you the top superhero (or villain) of the night award. Pier 83 at West 42nd Street, $25, 8 p.m. to midnight, eventbrite.com

"Stuff You Missed in History Class" (Oct. 6)

Travel back in time to explore the first comic book ever, which was created by Swiss teacher Rudolph Topffer. Hosts Tracy V. Wilson and Holly Frey from the “Stuff You Missed in History Class” podcast will give you the inside scoop on the story behind the comics, known as the “Famous Funnies.” Hudson Mercantile, 500 W. 36th St., $12, 9:30 to 11 p.m., showclix.com