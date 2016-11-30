Explore NYC holiday markets with Sugartooth’s dessert walking tour

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Celebrate the holidays the best way possible — with festive desserts.

Food walking tour company Sugartooth is offering a Holiday Market Dessert Tour for foodies with a love of all things sweet.

Beginning at the Macy’s in Herald Square — right in front of the holiday displays — attendees will walk down Broadway (sipping hot chocolate, of course) to the final destination of holiday sweets, the Union Square Holiday Market.

There, the tour will stop and taste a variety of treats at the market, from Fatty Sundays‘ dipped pretzel rods to gluhwein (non-alcoholic mulled cider) from German Delights. As an added bonus, tour attendees can skip those long lines at food vendors’ booths to get their fix of the holiday market’s staples.

Tickets for the tour are $50, and it runs on weekend afternoons through Dec. 23. Get more information at sugartoothtours.com.