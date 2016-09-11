Fluent City offers course in mixology, interior design and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In an age where STEM skills like coding and data analysis are increasingly valued, one company wants to celebrate the liberal arts.

Fluent City offers courses for adults in 10 languages, including Spanish, French, Italian, Arabic and Japanese, that focus on conversational skills and practical phrases. Since launching in New York City in 2011, it’s grown to Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., and has reached more than 20,000 students.

This month, the education company expands it course offerings with classes in the areas of art and design, food and drink, and culture and travel. The expansion is buoyed by $2.5 million in funding from investors including the founders of the EdTech companies 2U, General Assembly and Noodle.

“We all crave a thriving, multidimensional life — where we can pursue our interests, naturally grow in countless directions and learn from and with others in our community,” Fluent City CEO James Rohrbach said in a statement. “With this additional capital and first batch of new courses, we’re building the first ever cross-disciplinary hub for this kind of social learning and exploration.”

The new four-week immersion courses, which opened for sign up last week, launch Sept. 28 and cost $399. To start, topics in mixology, interior design and culture are on offer, with more to follow. For more info, visit fluentcity.com.

Culture club

Here’s a look at Fluent City’s new classes launching this month.

Mixology: All Shook Up

Learn the art of the cocktail, from the ingredients to proportions, pick up tricks of the trade from the lead bartender at Momofuku Ko, Channing Centeno, and have a few drinks in your arsenal.

Interior Design: Space Lift

First, you’ll determine your own personal aesthetic, then learn current design trends and interior design and styling skills to turn that into a reality in your own apartment in this course taught by designer Kat VanCleave.

Culture: French State of Mind

Whether you’re planning an upcoming trip to Paris or want to be a better Francophile, this course will immerse you in French culture, from its history to its food and drink specialties to must-see sights.