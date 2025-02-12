Prepare your tastebuds for a flavorful, enticing experience.

On Feb. 13, CookUnity will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Peep Show, a live food porn speakeasy experience that will keep foodies on their toes. The pop-up will take place at Dekalb Market Hall from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those who come to the peep show will be met with a tantalizing immersive experience that mimics a speakeasy but with culinary creations. Behind the curtains, participants will be met with tasting windows where they can be fed a small bite of food created by a CookUnity chef. There will also be private booths featuring food porn peep shows where the chefs will prepare a tasting in under 45 seconds.

The pop-up will feature bites from CookUnity Chefs Miriam Milord, Einat Admony, Hong Thaimee and Anthony Nichols, who will rotate throughout the experience.

“Food, when we eat it, sometimes it doesn’t always require such a visual presentation, but sometimes when we’re developing flavors, we really want to have that next level of experience for the guests, so the food porn is the visuals and the textures that make it sultry and inviting,” said Nichols. “It’s like a turbo boost to food.”

Each chef will bring something unique to the experience that reflects their culinary specialties and backgrounds, and guests are welcome to come through multiple times to try out the food from the different chefs. And with this taking place right before Valentine’s Day, Nichols says the menu needed to pack a certain punch.

“The smaller you make bites, and the smaller bites in terms of their levels like a small piece of protein, a very small level of sauce, some sort of a crumble or a chive — that minimal bite actually makes you hungrier makes you want more,” said Nichols.

Whether you’re single, coupled up or celebrating Galentine’s Day, no reservations are required. Those who visit will also get a branded keepsake and a dessert to polish off the experience.

“I’m hoping that people really get to experience what we’re trying to do here and that they experience what I experienced when I walked in here and saw for the first time,” said Nichols. “It’s just sort of this visceral experience; something new, something different, something personal for Valentine’s Day.”

Details :

What: Valentine’s Day Peep Show, presented by CookUnity

Where: Dekalb Market Hall, 445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn

When: Feb. 13, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Price: Free, no reservations necessary