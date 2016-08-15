Quantcast
Full Moon Music Festival brings tunes and eats to Governors Club

Full Moon Music Festival is hitting Governors Club on Governors Island just in time for August’s blue moon.

The two-day event will feature music from Santigold, SBTRKT, Pusha T and Lolawolf, among many others. Fans can also explore art installations and food vendors. Selections won’t be limited, with a variety of eateries taking part in the festival, including Clean Shave, Gordo’s Cantina and Mile End.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $50. For more information, visit fullmoonfest.com.

