Harlem Week to conclude this weekend with several events for all to enjoy

The 48th annual Harlem Week is in the home stretch but it’s still going out with a sizable lineup of events this weekend.

Each event has been centered around the theme, “Inspiration, Impact, and Legacy.” The lineup of in-person and events celebrate the rich arts, culture and history Harlem is known for.

Harlem Week continues on Aug. 18 with two special livestream events: the Arts and Culture/Broadway Summit and the Health Summit. During the Arts and Culture/Broadway Summit, viewers can hear conversations with actors, producers, and directors as well as discussions on the Impact of Building a Culture of Diversity on Broadway. During the Health Summit, medical experts will discuss the effects of health issues and disparities in communities of color as well as the ongoing effects of COVID-19, medicine modalities, mental health issues and how racism and access to care have factored into the poor health statistics in communities of color.

On Aug. 20, there are a plethora of events to experience. Kids in first through fifth grade can take part in the Alex Trebek Children’s Spelling Bee at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and have a chance to win prizes. Kids and their families can also join in the fun at the NYC Children’s Festival at Howard Bennett Playground, where there will be tons of family-friendly activities for all to enjoy.

Harlem Week will host the city’s RISE UP NYC concert series on Aug. 20-21 in an effort to encourage New Yorkers to explore all of the city and reconnect with one another as the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The night will feature performances by Donell Jones, Dougie Fresh and Slick Rick, Dru Hill, EPMD, Freddie Jackson, Force MDs, Funkmaster Flex, Wyclef Jean, and more.

Harlem Week will officially conclude on Aug. 21 with Harlem Day, which originally launched Harlem Week in 1974. The event will feature three stages of live entertainment, including performances and appearances by the Broadway casts of MJ the Musical, Hadestown, The Lion King, Aladdin, Death of a Salesman, and The Piano Lesson, Metropolitan Opera, and Jazz at Lincoln Center. The event will also pay tribute to fallen NYPD Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who lost their lives in the line of duty in January, as well as Darius Lee, a 21-year-old college basketball player, killed in a Harlem shooting over Father’s Day Weekend.

During Harlem Day, the Hip Hop Hall of Fame & Museum will honor Imhotep Gary Byrd and pay tributes to Biz Markie, Big L, DJ Kay Slay, Black Rob, Kangol Kid, Andre Harrell, DJ Yoda and DJ Hollywood. The tributes will be followed by performances by DJ Diamond, CL Smooth, Shyheim The Rugged Child, Kool Rock Ski of The Fat Boys, Mr Cheeks and Grandmaster Caz & Melle Mel.

Harlem Week can also be experienced virtually and interact with activities online. New Yorkers can shop with exhibitors and vendors online in the new Harlem Virtual Village as well. For a complete list of events, visit www.harlemweek.com.