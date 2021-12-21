Here are 8 things to do around New York City, Dec. 23-30

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Dec. 23-24

Brooklyn’s Industry City: Make sure to stop by Industry City to take advantage of this one-stop destination for the holidays. Bundle up and head over to enjoy their outdoor ice skating rink, the local shopping at the Makers Guild or to walk through and admire their beautiful holiday lights and decorations. 220 36th St, Suite 2-A, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Dec. 25

Holiday Windows in NYC: One reason why everyone loves coming to NYC for the holidays is because they love admiring all of the holiday window displays! All of the stores spend months planning out their beautiful designs and now they are on display for everyone to see.

Dec. 26

New York Botanical Garden Glow: NYBG GLOW gives families the time to explore the gardens after dark while they walk the 1.5-mile colorful experience. This is the second year that GLOW will be displayed at NYBG and this year it is coming back with even more exciting displays to admire! GLOW will light up the gardens on 25 select nights from November 24th through January 22nd. Make sure to check for the specific date on their website. 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458

Kwanzaa: A Regeneration Celebration at Apollo Theatre, Online: Visit the Apollo Digital Stage to see a production that aims to bring communities and families together and celebrate Kwanzaa. The show features the Forces of Nature Dance Theater and is filled with music, percussion, modern and African dance, showcasing traditions from across the country. The performance will be aired on December 26, 2021, at 7:00 PM EST. You can also watch on-demand with a Tune-In Ticket from December 26 – January 3. The Tickets are Pay What You Wish.

Dec. 27

Winter Wonderland popup at Loreley Beer Garden: Reserve a spot for you and your friends to dine at this heated winter wonderland! The Loreley Beer Garden is open throughout the holiday season and has both indoor and heated outdoor seating so all of their guests can enjoy while also staying safe. Every day of the week, the beer garden offers a variety of specials such as seasonal craft beers and spin offs of classic holiday drinks. Loreley’s also has a great dinner and brunch menu that you can try. 7 Rivington St., New York, NY 10002

Dec. 28

Central Park Bike Tour: Grab and bike and head on a two hour bike ride to explore NYC’s beautiful Central Park. All of the tours bring you around to the many popular and iconic spots of the park and you even get to see where famous tv shows and movies were filmed. Adults and kids are welcome on the tour.Tickets are $55 for Adults, $45 for kids.

Dec. 29

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park: The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open for its 20th season! You and the family will have a great time visiting the village and taking advantage of all the fun activities they offer. Not only will you be able to walk around the open-air holiday market and try out delicious treats, but you can also go skating on the only free-admission skating rink in NYC. This winter village is the perfect outing to do for the holiday season!

Dec. 30

Live Axe Bar: Enjoy a night of eating, drinking, and throwing axes at Live Axe Bar. Their “Axeperts” will teach you the proper techniques of axe throwing and will give you the opportunity to see how close you can get to the bullseye. You can reserve a time to visit Live Axe Bar on their website and group sizes can range from 2 to 12 people. 96 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10013