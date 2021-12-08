amNY Weekender | 6 things to do in NYC, Dec. 10-12

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Dec. 10

Year Gone Hazy Beer Release Party: Bronx Brewery is hosting a special bash to celebrate the release of their latest beer, Year Gone Hazy! Kiss 2021 goodbye and enjoy the latest brew while enjoying live performances curated by The Bronx Native and BX Writers. 856 E.136th Street, Bronx. 5 to 10 p.m.

Joy of Christmas performance: The Cathedral Choirs and Orchestra at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine are coming together for a special holiday show. The show will celebrate the holidays with Benjamin Britten’s Ceremony of Carols, Antonio Vivaldi’s incandescent Gloria, and favorite carols sung by the whole audience. 1047 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Screening of “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”: If you love “Dracula,” you’ll want to head to this screening. Directed by Francis Coppola, the adaptation of the original Victorian-era Gothic vampire novel pulls out all the stops and brings the story to life. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave, Astoria, Queens. 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 / $11 senior and students / $9 youth (ages 3–17) / discounted for MoMI members ($7–$11).

“RowsAttacks!” by elrow: Are you ready to party? How about a 13-hour party? That’s what you can get with elrow this weekend. This sci-fi-themed winter bash is aiming to be the biggest party in the city. Avant Gardner, 140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $74.79.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Paint in Central Park: Whether you’re looking to sharpen your art skills or are just wanting a nice fun time, painting in Central Park is a great option. All participants get a pre-sketched canvas, unlimited painting materials (brushes, acrylic paints etc.) and a take-home bag. Central Park. 1:30 p.m. $39.95.

Santa Claus is Coming to Estuary: Jolly ol’ Saint Nick is swinging by Brooklyn this weekend for a special event. Hosted by Estuary, come by to take a photo with Santa and contribute to their annual Toy Drive for Friends of Karen. A photobooth will be onsite for families to use, plus complimentary hot chocolate from Ebb & Flow Bakery. 159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations encouraged.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.