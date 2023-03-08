New interactive map shows where to find peak cherry blossoms at Central Park

Spring is on the horizon, and with spring comes cherry blossom season!

Central Park’s cherry blossoms are a popular destination for an outdoor walk and photos once spring arrives. The Central Park Conservancy has officially launched an Interactive Cherry Blossom Tracker Map to help New Yorkers find where the picturesque trees are blooming.

Due to the unusually warm winter, Central Park’s cherry blossoms are blooming much earlier than usual. Utilizing knowledge from the Conservancy’s expert arborists, the map shows real-time information on where the latest cherry blossom colors are peaking in the park, ranging from the light pink Higan trees to the white Yoshino trees and everything in between, with a color-coded system indicating which areas are pre-peak, peak, and post-peak.

The map shows six key locations to view the cherry blossoms, including east or west of the Reservoir, overlooking Cherry Hill, and south of the Great Lawn. The map also includes information about how New Yorkers can help the Conservancy keep the cherry blossoms vibrant year-round.

Visit centralparknyc.org/cherry-blossoms to view the interactive map.