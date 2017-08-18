Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum hosts its last summer workout on deck

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Intrepid Flight Deck workout has featured yoga and, on Aug. 28, will focus on IronStrength and Zumba. Photo Credit: iStock / Getty Images / mikeinlondon

One of the summer’s most popular fitness events isn’t at a park or fitness studio, but on a World War II aircraft carrier.

Thousands of New Yorkers have done burpees and jumping jacks at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum through the exercise program IronStrength since it started two years ago.

Two have already taken place this summer, with the last one of the season coming up Aug. 28. The hour-long class is free, but participants are asked to make a $1 donation to the museum.

Here’s what to know if you’re planning to go:

RSVP in advance: There are 1,000 free tickets available — which sounds like a lot, but this class routinely sells out. After that, there’s a waitlist, usually several hundred people long. And invite your family, friends, kids — it’s an all-ages affair.

What to bring: They’re optional, but it would be good to have a mat. The deck can get a little rough on your hands, and you’ll be doing plenty of pushups and planks. And it can hold your place if you want to walk around before class to admire the aircraft on the flight deck. Also pack a towel and water — you’re going to sweat.

Get there early: Doors open at 6 p.m., though it can’t hurt to get there early. The line can easily stretch two blocks long by then.

The workout: The class is divided into two parts. IronStrength founder Dr. Jordan Metzl starts from a stage, focusing on high intensity interval training, or HIIT. Think sets of squat jumps, pushups, mountain climbers, planks and lunges. The second half varies — last class was focused on Pure Yoga, this class on Zumba.

IF YOU GO

IronStrength and Zumba on the Intrepid Flight Deck is Aug. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., free | Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, West 46th Street and the Hudson River | RSVP at eventbrite.com