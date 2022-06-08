Lincoln Center announces free outdoor film series as a part of Summer of the City programming

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Film at Lincoln Center is hosting a free outdoor film series for all to enjoy this summer.

The film series kicks off on July 13 and is a part of Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City, a three-month-long summer festival featuring more than 1,000 artists from New York City and beyond, performing across 10 outdoor stages. From now through August, Summer of the City will fill the Lincoln Center campus with over 300 free and Choose What You Pay concerts, film screenings, dance nights, theater, comedy, pop-up performances, civic events, family-friendly days, and more.

All screenings will include headsets for viewers to wear throughout the duration of the film. This year’s lineup includes:

“Buena Vista Social Club” – July 13, 9 p.m.

“Mystery Train” – July 14, 9 p.m.

“Gimme Shelter” – July 15, 10 p.m.

“Happy Together” – July 16, 9 p.m.

“Paris Is Burning” – July 21, 10 p.m.

“Time Bandits” – July 22, 9 p.m.

“Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday” – July 23, 9 p.m.

“Godzilla” – July 29, 9 p.m.

“Godzilla Raids Again” – July 30, 9 p.m.

Entry to all of the outdoor screenings will be available for free through general admission on a first-come, first-served basis. Advanced registration is not required and guests can line up the west side of Barclay’s Grove at Hearst Plaza, located at 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, on the night of their choosing. Seating will open to the public 30 minutes before showtime.

For more information, visit SummerfortheCity.org.