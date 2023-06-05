Back with a bang! Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks will light up NYC from the East River again

The countdown to the nation’s largest Fourth of July fireworks spectacle begins!

From three boroughs, spectators can revel in the 47th Annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks, which will feature 60,000 shell and effects launched upwards of 1,000 feet for 25 minutes, alongside a musical score led by the famed Harlem-born musical director Ray Chew.

The Macy’s Golden Mile, the show’s signature, is returning with thousands of golden-colored shells creating a mile-long cascade effect. The Golden Mile will be showcased to Tina Turner’s “The Best.”

New to this year’s fireworks shows will be a mile-wide waving flag created by red, white, and blue palm and strobing shells, a sunflower ring with crackling pistil shells, red stop sign-shaped effects, and a color-changing “Ghost” pyro.

This year’s musical score will feature American classics that pay homage to the nation’s musical trailblazers, Macy’s stated. Chew’s score selections include “The Star Bangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and a special performance of an original work titled “Sea to Shining Sea” — written and performed by The United States Army Field Band’s rap duo Nico & Lamar with Ray Chew.

Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of branded entertainment at Macy’s, told amNewYork Metro that spectators should ready themselves for what he said will be one of the biggest performances in the company’s recent history.

“Today’s a big day for us,” Coss said. “We’re really excited about kicking off this summer with our 47th Macy’s fireworks.”

Macy’s, which has become synonymous with its famous celebrations such as the annual Thanksgiving parade, has hosted the free Fourth of July Fireworks show on New York City’s waterways since 1976, switching between the east and west sides from year to year.

Coss, a native New Yorker who grew up attending the fireworks shows himself, said he is proud to be part of the opportunity to bring millions of people together throughout New York City for Macy’s beautiful, choreographed fireworks spectacle.

“We’re excited for the next couple of weeks to do our final preparations in advance of the big day,” Coss said. “It’s the one time of year where we’re able to get together and kickoff summer in a way that celebrates our history and celebrates our relationship as a nation and one family.”

The official waterfront viewing locations — spanning more than two miles — in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens will be announced within the next few weeks. For those unable to watch the fireworks in person, NBC will be broadcasting the feature from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Details at a glance:

What: 47th Annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Tuesday, July 4, 9:25 p.m.

Where: East River, between East 26th St. and East 40th St.