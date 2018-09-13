Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ book tour is stopping at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Former first lady Michelle Obama is coming to Brooklyn for the only New York stop on her 10-city book tour.

Her memoir, “Becoming,” which follows her story from her life in Chicago to her time in the White House, is set for release on Nov. 13 with a Barclays Center stop on Dec. 1.

The tour dates won’t just feature readings or book signings — they offer intimate discussions between Obama and a selection of moderators, which will be announced at a later time.

“I’ve spent the last year and a half reflecting on my story as deeply and honestly as I could, and now I’m thrilled to travel the country and do the same with readers this fall,” Obama said in a statement. “I hope that this tour will inspire others to reflect upon and share their own stories — all the joys and sorrows, all the scars and renewals — so that together, we can better recognize that each of us, in our own way, is in a constant process of becoming.”

Various Brooklyn organizations — local charities, schools and community groups — will be chosen to receive donations from ticket sales.

Tickets to the live event on Dec. 1 will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and becomingmichelleobama.com. Ticketmaster will require customers to register in its “verified fan” platform to prevent scalping. Those who do through Sept. 19 will have a chance to access tickets in a presale.

There is a limited number of VIP meet-and-greet packages available if you’d like to shake the boss lady’s hand.