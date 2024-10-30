New York Cider Festival to return to Hudson Yards for day of tastings from New York cideries

Fall is here, and to help celebrate the season, the New York Cider Festival is returning to Hudson Yards!

On Nov. 16, cider lovers will be able to sample several of the best hard ciders from New York. Guests will also be able to interact with the cider makers themselves while participating in tastings and food pairings.

This event is made possible through the generous partnership of Taste NY, NYS Grown & Certified, Angry Orchard, and the New York Apple Association.

“We are so thrilled to bring together all under one roof some of NY State’s best hard ciders made by New York’s world-class cider growers and producers. Not only will attendees have special moments of discovery when tasting and pairing our NY Ciders, but they will also be able to stock up and take home their favorite NY Ciders for their very own harvest and holiday experiences. This is a NY Cider moment not to be missed!” said Scott Ramsey, Executive Director of New York Cider Association.

This event aims to elevate and position New York ciders (and cider producers and growers) made with New York apples as the best in the country. The festival also plans on elevating the cider experience to all who attend.

The VIP hour starts at 11 a.m., with general admission opening at 12 p.m. and running through 3 p.m.

New York Cider Festival will take place at Location05 in Hudson Yards. Tickets start at $35 for early bird general admission, $50 for VIP and $5 for designated driver tickets. To purchase tickets, visit NYCiderFestivalNewYorkCity2024.eventbrite.com.

To learn more about the New York Cider Association, visit www.newyorkcider.org.

Details:

What: New York Cider Festival

Where: Location05, 450 West 31st St.#7th floor, Hudson Yards

When: Nov. 16, VIP 11 a.m. – 12p.m., GA 12 – 3 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $35 for GA, $50 for VIP and $5 for designated drivers