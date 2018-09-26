New York Magic Lab pop-up presents ‘poker tunnel,’ AR and live magicians

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Magic tricks and tech that fools the eye are coming to the city’s newest pop-up experience called New York Magic Lab on Sept. 28.

Across nine rooms, visitors will be able to take Instagram selfies of themselves next to huge poker cards, infinity mirrors and inside a gigantic magician’s hat as well as learn and experience new technology that can be as enchanting as magic, according to Nancy Wu, a partner at the new pop-up at 344 W. 14th St.

So while you’re wandering through a “poker tunnel,” you’ll also see some of the newest tech, like projection mapping, AR, sensor technology and interactive floors.

One room’s lights change based on the music and your dance moves while another room’s glowing tiles change as you step on them.

“At the end of the day this is to be a new technology showcase, a platform,” Wu said. “We don’t want people just to take pictures for Instagram, we want people to be open to learning about experiences like augmented reality and to get people involved in what we do.”

The pop-up will also get people invested in traditional magic with live magicians each Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Witness close-up magic from 8 to 10 p.m. The tricksters, including Jerel Leeon, Benjamin Mei and Dennis Kim, will wander the pop-up and perform on the spot. During the day, the lab will also hold one-hour magic trick classes for 10 people at a time, Wu said.

The pop-up will be open through Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $26-$36 on showclix.com.