NYC attraction tickets on sale 2-for-1

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You can finally be a tourist of your own city with two-for-one tickets to 65 museums, tours, galleries and performances as part of NYC Must-See Week.

Pick one place you’ve been dying to see that might have been costly for you and your friends — Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ($33), a Hornblower cruise (from $50), the Empire State Building (from $37) — and you’ll get one ticket free for use at the same time by using the code MUSTSEE18.

You have to purchase the tickets from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11 to get the offer.

Here’s what you can catch around town:

The Immersion Room at Cooper Hewitt

Step into this high-tech space that allows you to change the room’s wallpaper or draw your own design and project it on the wall … and on your friends. ($16)

“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition”

You’ll swear you’re Lady Mary or Matthew Crawley in this immersive experience that includes realistic sets of Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen, the Crawley family’s dining room and dozens of costumes from the show. The show is only on through April 2. ($35)

Madame Tussauds

Yes, it’s touristy, but that is the point. New to the wax museum, the “Project Runway” experience gives you a chance to show off your catwalk strut with “Heidi Klum” and style your own virtual runway look and more. Also new: Donald Trump, Selena Quintanilla, and a “Ghostbusters” experience that lets you blast your way through a ghost-infested apartment. ($29 and up)

National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey

There’s nowhere to scuba dive in Manhattan, but this exhibit gets you pretty close. This immersive underwater experience, using large screens and projections, puts you at fish’s eye view without having to load you down with air tanks. You’ll meet some sharks, too, without your worst fear coming true. ($39.50)

Radio City Stage Door Tour

Get behind the scenes and meet a Rockette during this tour that takes you through Radio City Music Hall. Learn lesser- known facts, discover art deco masterpieces and more. ($26)

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Enjoy a night of chamber music, whether Brahms or newer compositions are your jam. The society has commissioned more than 160 new works from songwriters, including Leonard Bernstein. (From $75)