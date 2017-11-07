The melodrama of “Downton Abbey” has come to New York City.

Walk through Mrs. Patmore’s chaotic kitchen, get a glimpse into Lady Mary’s bedroom and pretend you’re a guest at the always dramatic Crawley family dinner at a new immersive experience opening on Nov. 18.

“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” is bringing the show’s most recognizable sets and more than 50 opulent and everyday costumes worn by its actors – Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham) and Dame Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham) included – to the public on West 57th Street, according to NBCUniversal.

The show, which the studio is calling a "multimillion dollar museum-quality experience," is meant to transport visitors into the Edwardian period. Its stars say the exhibit is arranged as if it were the actual set itself.

In a news release about the exhibit, Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes) states that it’s “almost indistinguishable from the real thing.”

Sophie McShera (Daisy) adds: “Everything is as it was when we were filming."

The show aired for six seasons with more than 26 million viewers in its final season, per NBC, making it the highest-rated PBS drama of all time. It won 15 Emmys and 16 nominations during its run as well as three Golden Globes, a BAFTA and four Screen Actors Guild awards.

The traveling exhibit at 218 W. 57th St., between Broadway and Seventh Avenue, will run daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through a yet-to-be-determined date in the spring. Tickets are $30. Visit downtonexhibition.com for more information.

Here’s a look at the sets you’ll be able to walk through and the costumes you can see up close while humming that gripping theme song.

Mrs. Patmore's kitchen

Walk around the kitchen's island where meals were
Walk around the kitchen's island where meals were made for the Crawleys by Mrs. Patmore, Daisy and the other downstairs staff. You'll see Daisy's jelly molds, fresh ingredients ready for the stove and copper pots lining the walls. This is also where Daisy fell in love with William, Lady Sybil learned to bake a cake and plenty of gossip circulated. (Credit: NBCUniversal)

Everyday clothing

Mr. Crawley's hunting getup, Lady Mary's riding suit
Mr. Crawley's hunting getup, Lady Mary's riding suit and Mrs. Patmore's uniform, are among the many costumes to peruse. (Credit: NBCUniversal)

The family dining room

It's here where happy family dinners were supposed
It's here where happy family dinners were supposed to take place but often didn't, including the time that Lord Grantham spewed blood all over the table and his wife. In happier times, though, it was the place where the upstairs and the downstairs met and tension was at its highest for many of the servants and the Crawley daughters. At the exhibit, you'll see the opulent china, large candelabras and detailed portraits. (Credit: NBCUniversal)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Evening gowns

You'll see how women's costumes on
You'll see how women's costumes on "Downton Abbey" reflected changing fashions of the time from the more elegant, demure clothing worn circa World War I to the flowy, sparkling getups of the Roaring 20s. (Credit: NBCUniversal)

Lady Mary's bedroom

While it was off-limits to most people, Lady
While it was off-limits to most people, Lady Mary's bedroom played a role in many of the show's twists. Right off the bat, it's where Kemal Pamuk, the son of one of the Turkish sultan's ministers, met his shocking death, and later, it became where Mary cultivated her relationship with her maid Anna. And let's not forget the arguments with Matthew and Carson. The room in the exhibit contains the deep wooden furniture, luxurious tapestries and Mary's nightgown and undergarments. (Credit: NBCUniversal)

The beautiful wedding dresses

You'll also be able to gawk at Lady
You'll also be able to gawk at Lady Edith's long-awaited wedding dress, Lady Rose's wedding outfit with the large-brimmed straw hat, as well as Lady Mary's wedding dresses from when she married Matthew Crawley and Henry Talbot. (Credit: NBCUniversal)