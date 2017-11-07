The melodrama of “Downton Abbey” has come to New York City.

Walk through Mrs. Patmore’s chaotic kitchen, get a glimpse into Lady Mary’s bedroom and pretend you’re a guest at the always dramatic Crawley family dinner at a new immersive experience opening on Nov. 18.

“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” is bringing the show’s most recognizable sets and more than 50 opulent and everyday costumes worn by its actors – Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham) and Dame Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham) included – to the public on West 57th Street, according to NBCUniversal.

The show, which the studio is calling a "multimillion dollar museum-quality experience," is meant to transport visitors into the Edwardian period. Its stars say the exhibit is arranged as if it were the actual set itself.

In a news release about the exhibit, Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes) states that it’s “almost indistinguishable from the real thing.”

Sophie McShera (Daisy) adds: “Everything is as it was when we were filming."

The show aired for six seasons with more than 26 million viewers in its final season, per NBC, making it the highest-rated PBS drama of all time. It won 15 Emmys and 16 nominations during its run as well as three Golden Globes, a BAFTA and four Screen Actors Guild awards.

The traveling exhibit at 218 W. 57th St., between Broadway and Seventh Avenue, will run daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through a yet-to-be-determined date in the spring. Tickets are $30. Visit downtonexhibition.com for more information.

Here’s a look at the sets you’ll be able to walk through and the costumes you can see up close while humming that gripping theme song.