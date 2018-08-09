Brooklyn Bridge Park will become Photoville with exhibits, workshops and portrait sessions

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Brooklyn Bridge Park is about to transform into a utopia for photography junkies.

The free, pop-up photography village, “Photoville” by United Photo Industries, is opening its tents up to the public Sept. 13 to 23 with an inaugural benefit picnic on Sept. 12.

The picnic ($80-$900) will give guests a preview of the exhibits while they sip and nibble on drinks and food provided by Smorgasburg. Proceeds will help support United Photo Industries’ free public programs, including Photoville, education initiatives and public art installations.

With more than 90,000 people expected to turn up this year, the temporary photography mecca is packed with activities, from panel discussions to presentations by large photography and media companies and fun, hands-on workshops, tours and more.

While a full schedule is on its way, we’ve highlighted some things you won’t want to miss if you’re a photography buff.

Nighttime series

Opening night (Sept. 13): This town hall event, which begins at 7 p.m., explores the history, importance and future of freedom of speech by bringing together artists, designers and policy makers. The Resistance Revival Chorus will perform. The 41 photographers featured on the Fence 2018, an annual call for entries for outdoor photography exhibits, will be introduced and the People’s Choice award winner will be named.

An Evening with The New York Times (Sept. 14): Photographers from The New York Times share highlights from its coverage.

An Evening with New York Magazine (Sept. 15): Director of photography Jody Quon presents on 50 years of visual storytelling by New York Magazine.

An Evening with Getty Images (Sept. 21): Getty Images staff and contributing photographers show off standout photos and announce grant winners.

An Evening with National Geographic (Sept. 22): Photographers discuss the magazine series “A Year Reflecting on Race and Diversity in America.”

Workshops

Registration opens on Aug. 14 for the following workshops: hands-on street photography with New York photographers; sports photography with ESPN and Getty Images; product and food styling by West Elm DUMBO; twilight photography on the streets of DUMBO by the International Center for Photography and Brooklyn Central; and a workshop specifically for female and nonbinary photographers by the Women Photograph initiative.

Exhibits

More than 80 projects are located in and around shipping containers, including highlights like:

“Undocumented” by Getty Images special correspondent John Moore, covering issues of immigration and border security

“New York Through the Lens” by New York Magazine, highlighting stories that defined New York and the world over 50 years, including its commissioned art covers

“The Geography of Hate” by Lynn Johnson and National Geographic, documenting locations where violent crimes and deaths happened between 1998 and 2017 in the U.S.

“Soul(s) of…” by Makeba Rainey, a series of portraits of black women in gentrified neighborhoods

“Focal Points” by fellows of CatchLight, a series of images of the U.S.-Mexico border, the growing nationalism in American teens and life inside a youth detention center in California

“The Power of Pink,” a feminist photo statement by teens from the Lower East Side Girls Club of New York and their sister programs

“EmergiCubes,” a set of exhibits by emerging photographers from the 2018 New York Portfolio Review that are featured on 4-foot-tall cubes around the village

“Humble Cats: Photoville Edition,” challenging the idea that cat photography is just for “viral cuteness”

Tours and fun

Portrait sessions: Get your tintype portrait by The Penumbra Foundation at an affordable price

Cyanotypes tie-dye: Cyanotypes will be transferred to fabric for an all-day tie-dye session

A photo-based zine-making workshop with ICP

Walking tours

An outdoor food and beer garden by Smorgasburg

More will be announced in coming weeks, so check back and read up at photoville.com.