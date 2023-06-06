Here are events to check out for Pride Month in New York City

Pride Month is a time to honor and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and all of its legacies and contributions. New York City hosts the annual NYC Pride March, one of the world’s largest Pride events in the world, and this year’s New York City Pride theme is “Strength in Solidarity.”

Manhattan and Brooklyn will play host to the majority of Pride events throughout June. Below are events — listed in chronological order — to celebrate Pride across New York City.

Manhattan

NYC Pride Walking Tour

Pride Tours NYC is an Official Partner of NYC Pride. Take the most comprehensive walking tour in New York City that narrates the history of the Stonewall Uprising and the rise of our modern day LGBTQ Pride Movement. This LGBTQA+ NYC tour starts in Christopher Park, and stops at The Stonewall Inn, and all other sites of LGBTQA+ historical significance. Your NYC Pride tour guide narrates the account of the history of our LGBTQA+ community before the uprising, the account of The Stonewall Uprising, the history of the immediate aftermath, and the rise of Pride. A portion of all of the proceeds of this tour are donated to Heritage of Pride.

When: Multiple dates and times, tour lasts 1 hour and 15 minutes

Where: Christopher Park, 38-64 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014

The Stonewall Chorale’s Annual Pride Concert

The Stonewall Chorale, the nation’s first gay and lesbian choir, will present Stonewall Rocks with Pride: A Drag Queen Story Hour featuring special guest Temple Grandé. The Chorale will also honor Melissa Tempel, the Waukesha, WI primary school teacher who was put on leave and may be fired for suggesting that students in her school sing “Rainbowland” by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton at a school concert. The concert, which tells the story of gay pride in tandem with the history of the Chorale, will feature pop and rock music of the 60’s to the present.

When: Thursday, June 8, showtime at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Holy Apostles, 28th Street & 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Manhattan West’s Woof Fest: Paws for Pride

Celebrate Pride – a celebration for ALL – including your pets! Come out with your dog to Manhattan West Plaza for a colorful afternoon of amazing performances, fabulous activities, and marvelous treats. Humans and canines alike will enjoy a live program of cabaret entertainment and activities that range from pet tarot readings to rainbow paw-dicures. Attire is encouraged that captures you and your furry friend’s true colors and commemorates Pride. Or pick up a rainbow bandana upon your arrival.

When: Saturday, June 10, noon – 4 p.m.

Where: Manhattan West Plaza, 395 9th Ave, Between 31st & 33rd Streets, New York, NY 10001

NYC Pride’s Annual Rally

The Rally, designed to advance dialogue about issues facing the LGBTQIA+ community, brings our community together to advocate for change at a time when over 650 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills are in play in state legislatures across the US, campaigning for the 2024 election cycle is beginning, calls for the expansion of the Supreme Court are being issued and the fight for our liberation, equity and civil rights continues.

When: Saturday, June 17, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Where: 154 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014

Children’s Museum of the Arts’ Pride Block Party

Join the Children’s Museum of the Arts’ Pride Block Party for an art-filled afternoon celebrating NYC Pride’s 2023 theme Strength in Solidarity. Activities are recommended for ages 12 and under, but all are welcome to attend. Activities include DIY Pride Flags, Say Something Hats & Paper Cut Out Masks, Self-Portrait Booth, LGBTQ Triangle, and Costume Catwalk.

When: Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Spring Street Park in Hudson Square, New York, NY 10013

Lower East Side Book Crawl: Pride Edition

The Lower East Side Book Crawl aims to celebrate the diversity and resilience of the Lower East Side’s indie bookshops. Each store will curate a selection of queer books to shop through, and the stores will be offering discounts and hosting special giveaways, such as free merchandise and snacks.

When: Saturday, June 17, noon – 7 p.m.

Where: Bluestockings, Printed Matter, Book Club Bar, Sweet Pickle Books, P&T Knitwear, and Yu & Me Books

NYC Pride’s The Brunch

An indulgent culinary experience including a sponsored open bar for VIP ticket holders, a curation of Juneteenth food stories and bites from amazing Black LGBTQIA+ chefs. This annual event celebrates local business leaders and the impact they have made on their Queer communities This immersive experience will feature opportunities to connect with community members, an awards ceremony, entertainment, and food stations.

When: Sunday, June 18, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: The Altman Building, 135 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011

National Queer Theater’s Fifth Annual Criminal Queerness Festival 2023

The Criminal Queerness Festival is back at Lincoln Center and will take place in the David Rubenstein Atrium as part of the Summer for the City LGBTQIA+ Pride celebration. National Queer Theater is excited to showcase full productions of Danielle Levsky’s War and Play: A Clown Odyssey of Survival and Andrew Kushnir’s The Division as well as Wojtek Rodak’s the cHIMera: A Staged Reading.

When: Wednesday, June 21 – Friday, June 23

Where: David Rubenstein Atrium, 61 West 62nd Street, New York, NY 10023

Seaport Sounds x Pride Dance Night

Rock those Pride colors. Shake your groove thang. Suit up in your boldest, brightest colors and join us to kick off Pride weekend on Seaport Square. Prizes for best dressed! Get down and enjoy live music from DJ Whitney Day and DJ Dawson, with a side of riverfront views.

When: Thursday, June 22, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Seaport Square at Pier 17, 89 South Street, New York, NY 10038

DJ Trixie Mattel’s Solid Pink Disco

Kick off Pride weekend when DJ Trixie Mattel brings Solid Pink Disco with special guests Katya, Amanda Lepore and DJ Mateo Segade. Bring your dancing shoes & wear something pink.

When: Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: The Rooftop at Pier 17, 89 South Street, New York, NY 10038

Pride Afternoon Booze Cruise: Born This Way

Start the weekend the right way with this Pride Party Cruise in the NYC harbor! Dance to the rhythm of the greatest party hits and take in the beauty of the landscape from the water. This two-deck vessel will have everything you and your friends need for a fun afternoon out, including a specialty cocktail menu and unbeatable views of the Manhattan skyline.

When: Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Pier 36, 299 South Street, Manhattan, 10002

Pride Live Stonewall Day 2023

Join Pride Live to honor the LGBTQ+ community and its trailblazers, trend makers, and fierce advocates. Stonewall Day 2023 will be hosted by Angelica Ross and with the headlining performance by Christina Aguilera.

When: Friday, June 23, 5 p.m – 8 p.m.

Where: Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens, Hudson Boulevard, New York, NY 10001

National Museum of the American Indian’s Native Pride Extravaganza

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian is presenting an evening of dynamic and fun performances that showcase the rich diversity of the Indigenous LGBTQIA+ community. Landa Lakes (Chickasaw) hosts an extravaganza of dance, music, and humor featuring fellow Indigenous drag performers Lady Shug (Diné [Navajo]), Sage Chanell (Shawnee/Ponca/Otoe/Lakota Sioux), and Papi Churro (Coahuiltecan/Nahua-Otomi). The evening’s events will be soundtracked by DJ Jonray (Laguna/Acoma Pueblo).

When: Friday, June 23, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: National Museum of the American Indian, 1 Bowling Green, New York, NY 10004

Pride in Times Square

Once again, Times Square is joining forces with Playbill to present Pride in Times Square. Come see top-stage and screen celebrities, Broadway/Off-Broadway productions, local Times Square business promotions, Pride Piano sessions, live DJ sets, a Trans and ENBY Pride celebration, a Drag Pride celebration, the return of last year’s Big Broadway Disco, and more.

When: Friday, June 23, 12:15 p.m. – Saturday, June 24, 7:30 p.m. See the full schedule here.

Where: Times Square, Broadway, Seventh Avenue, & 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036

“DIVAS THROUGH THE DECADES”: Pride Brunch in NO BAR

Join The Standard at East Village for a two-hour brunch extravaganza. Harlem-based community organization The Soapbox Presents will be putting on a show, complete with live music, DJ sets, and drag performances that celebrate freedom of expression and the queer artists that have helped shape New York. If you need a little fresh air, pop outside and watch artist Rahm Bowen at work live mural painting and giving NO BAR a new look.

When: Saturday, June 24, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: NO BAR, The Standard, 25 Cooper Square, New York, NY 10003

New York Official Pride Bar Crawl

The New York Pride Bar Crawl is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. The New York Official Pride Bar crawl is a fun and social way to explore the city’s bars, meet new people, and enjoy a night out with friends.

When: Saturday, June 24, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: The Ugly Duckling NYC, 106 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10003

Hester Street Fair’s Annual Pride Market

The Hester Street Fair’s annual Pride Market dedicates its entire roster to showcasing businesses owned and operated by members (and a few allies) of the LGBTQIA+ community. With over 50 LGBTQIA+ businesses, artists, cooks, DJs, and performers participating, this 4th annual event serves as a celebration and tribute to queer history, legacy, support, and empowerment. Each year, Hester Street Fair shines a spotlight on a different segment of the community, and this year, are delighted to highlight and extend support to South Asian LGBTQIA+ friends and family.

When: Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Seaport Square, between Piers 16 & 17, New York, NY 10038

NYC Pride March

The NYC Pride March, one of the largest Pride events in the world, attracts tens of thousands of participants and millions of spectators. More than 75% of all marching groups are non-profit organizations, and more than half of all marching groups are participating free-of-charge. This year’s march route will proceed south on 5th Avenue before heading west on 8th Street. After crossing over 6th Avenue, the March will continue on Christopher Street passing the Stonewall National Monument. It will then turn north on 7th Avenue, passing the New York City AIDS Memorial, before dispersing in Chelsea at 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

When: Sunday, June 25, starting at noon

Where: West 25th Street and 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10010

Fifth Annual Queer Liberation March

The Fifth Annual Queer Liberation March is hosted by Reclaim Pride Coalition, a collective of individuals reigniting the legacy of Stonewall in NYC. The Queer Liberation March is an annual peaceful people’s protest march to reclaim the spirit and meaning of PRIDE to better represent the LGBTQIA2S+ communities that have been silenced, marginalized, and oppressed.

When: Sunday, June 25, rally at 2 p.m. and march at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Foley Square, Lafayette Street, Worth Street & Centre Street, New York, NY 10013

2023 NYC Pride Bear Blast at The Brass Monkey

Join The Urban Bear at The Brass Monkey for three floors of fun, plus an incredible roof deck overlooking Hudson River Park and the Little Island Park. Hosted by Urban Bear’s Robert Valin, featuring Go-Go Bears, Cubs, Chunks and Daddies Galore plus NYC’s Best Pub-Grub with a selection of over 50 Beers from around the world. Special performances by Temple Grande, Ari Kiki and Harriet Tugsman throughout the day. Food and alcohol are not included in admission.

When: Sunday, June 25, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Brass Monkey, 55 Little West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014

NYC Pride’s Bliss Days

NYC Pride is excited to announce the return of Bliss Days, formerly known as Femme Fatale. This is NYC Pride’s annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ womxn and features rotating DJs, dancers, pop-up performances and special guest appearances.

When: Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: The DL, 95 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002

Drag Brunches & Pride Party at Chelsea Market’s Ayada Thai

Ayada will be hosting their annual Drag Brunches every Saturday in June. The drag shows are featuring Cherry Poppins and FiFii DuBois. The celebratory promotion will include bottomless mimosas for $22 and a wide selection of specialties to choose from, including the Fillet Snapper with Mango Salad, Ribeye Steak with Drunken Noodles, Pineapple Duck Curry, and more. Additionally, Ayada is collaborating with Brooklyn-based brewery, Threes Brewing to offer a limited beer called “Gender Neutral” for which a portion of the profits will be donated to the Anti-Violence Project. Ayada will also be hosting a Pride Party on Sunday, June 25th to conclude the month-long celebrations in a fabulous way.

When: Saturdays, June 10, 17, and 24, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Ayada, Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

New-York Historical Society’s Pride Commemoration

The New-York Historical Society honors Pride this month and throughout the summer with a new exhibition and installation, along with special screenings and conversations, revealing untold stories from LGBTQ+ history. Family programs, including story time and crafts, also take place throughout June. In the future, New-York Historical will also welcome the American LGBTQ+ Museum under its roof, the first-ever space within the walls of a major collecting institution that’s dedicated to telling the story of the LBGTQ+ community and its long struggle for full citizenship.

When: Ongoing

Where: 170 Central Park West, at Richard Gilder Way (77th Street), New York, NY 10024

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Museum: Drag and Draw

Sip and sketch in Brooklyn Museum’s backyard Sculpture Garden this summer with a monthly series of life drawing classes. Celebrating the arts of drawing and drag in honor of Brooklyn Pride, the June installment features models from Yas Mama, Brooklyn’s favorite night of Latinx drag. Experiment with colorful materials in this casual class led by teaching artist Natalia Muñoz. While you draw, enjoy music and shows by some of NYC’s best drag performers, hosted by Chata, mother of the House of Bushwig.

When: Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, New York 11238

Brooklyn Museum: 10th Annual LGBTQ+ Teen Night

Brought to you by BkM Teens, LGBTQ+ Teen Nights are free inclusive events planned by and for LGBTQ+ teens and allies. Join Brooklyn Museum for their tenth annual LGBTQ+ Teen Night, featuring a range of art-making, performances, and other activities celebrating queer art and activism! Full schedule to be announced.

When: Friday, June 9, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, New York 11238

Brooklyn LGBTQ Pride Party at Polygon

Join LasReinas & Cynthia Russo for their Brooklyn Pride pre-party. This year things are going to get wild as LaReinas will be bringing together the whole LGBTQ Community. Everyone is welcome to celebrate!

When: Friday, June 9, 9 p.m. – Saturday, June 10, 4 a.m.

Where: Polygon, 299 Vandervoort Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Queer to Tell: A Pride Month Storytelling Series

Nick Eibler/Lavender Public, in association with On The Quays, are thrilled to announce Queer To Tell: A Pride Month Storytelling Series that takes place over three weeks at different LGBTQIA+-owned businesses. Each show will have a different theme inspired by the venue for the evening and host a variety of Queer-identifying storytellers.

When: Starting Friday, June 9, showtime at 8 p.m.

Where: Til Death, 603 Hart Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221

Music of Curiosities at Coney Island Pride Celebration

Come celebrate PRIDE with Music of Curiosities at Coney Island USA, featuring the Legendary Goddess of Shock – CHRISTEENE Breaking the boundaries of music, drag, and performance, CHRISTEENE defies expectations with their truly electrifying show. Let your Pride Flag fly with this thrilling and unforgettable musical experience. Special opening set by the original Coney Island Witch – PNK VLVT WTCH, featuring Prince Viper & Clawdette Smm Smm. Hosted by the fabulous Billie Bullock bringing their fierce humor to the stage. When: Friday, June 9, showtime at 9 p.m. Where: Music of Curiosities, 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224

Brooklyn Pride Festival

Come on down to Park Slope’s 5th Avenue to enjoy a cross-section of the borough’s business, community, and city-wide organizations. In addition to the vendors, there will be a fabulous entertainment stage at 4th Street displaying local, national, and international talent.

When: Saturday, June 10, 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 5th Avenue, from Lincoln Place to 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Brooklyn Pride Parade

Join the fun with the only Twilight Parade in New York City — a celebration of pride and heritage. More details coming soon.

When: Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 4th Street Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11215

A Matter of Pride Drag Wrestling Show

Come for the beer, stay for the body slams. Celebrate Pride Month in Brooklyn with A Matter of Pride’s Drag Wrestling Show at the Red Hook Taproom. A family-friendly free show to attend at the waterfront. Trivia to follow hosted by NYC Trivia League.

When: Sunday, June 11, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Strong Rope Red Hook, 185 Van Dyke Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Brooklyn Youth Pride 2023

Brooklyn Pride is hosting its second annual Youth Pride. Come join LGBTQIA+ youth from all over Brooklyn for a Pride day. DJ Trini spinning all afternoon to keep you moving. There will be an Airbrush Artist, Carnival Games, 360 Photo Booth, Free Food, and Craft Table.

When: Saturday, June 17, noon – 5 p.m.

Where: 4th Street (next to J.J. Byrne Playground) between 4th and 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Free Crib Presents: A Pride Party

Free Crib presents A PRIDE PARTY to celebrate collective joy and queerness through dance, art, and a full spectrum of sound by DJ DALI. Free Crib is dedicated to representing artists from all over the world and QUEER/POC communities original work and provide them with potential networking opportunities, a chance to get your work out there, and get their art at someone’s free crib.

When: Saturday, June 17, 7 p.m. – Sunday, June 18, 12 a.m.

Where: Brooklyn Art Cave, 897 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Queerly Beloved: Pride Shorts in the Park

Celebrate NYC Pride with an illuminating showcase of LGBTQIA+ stories from around the world. Presented in partnership with Fort Greene Park Conservancy.

When: Wednesday, June 21, 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Park, Myrtle Avenue & N Portland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Haus Party: Pride Edition

As seen on Showtime and described by The New York Times as a “queer spectacle”, Zach and Drew are bringing back their wild queer variety show, HAUS PARTY, for Pride! Featuring some of the best comedians, drag queens, and live talent in NYC. Late night afterparty to follow.

When: Thursday, June 22, showtime at 8 p.m.

Where: The Bell House, 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

NYC Pride Island 2023

‍Pride Island and headliner Christina Aguilera caps off the excitement of Pride Week with an array of exuberant dancing, lights and music. Billboard #1 Remixer and Indie Music award nominee Guy Scheiman (Tel Aviv) featuring Karina Kay, and the New York City debut of resident DJ at Forever Tel Aviv Mor Avrahmi (Tel Aviv), who will man the turntables and keep the crowd grooving into the night.

When: Saturday, June 25, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Army Terminal, 80 58th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11230

RESET Pride NYC 2023 at The Meadows

Whether you are a hop, skip or a cab ride away you won’t want to miss NYC’s after hours event at the newly upgraded Meadows featuring an indoor and outdoor space for you to show your Pride. Come for a musical journey with DJ/Producer Cindel from open to close.

When: Saturday, June 25, starting at 5 a.m. until late

Where: The Meadows,17 Meadows Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206

House of Yes Pride Night

Dance the night away at Pride Night at House of Yes with the loudest, the proudest, and the rainbow-flavored queens and queers from all experiences and expressions.

When: Sunday, June 25, 8 p.m. – Monday, June 26, 4 a.m.

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Brooklyn Children’s Museum Pride Month Activities

Brooklyn Children’s Museum will be hosting art craft workshops, collaborative murals, interactive story time programs, Drag Story Hours, and opportunities to learn how to march with BCM at this year’s Brooklyn Pride Parade.

When: Thursday, May 25 – Saturday, June 10

Where: Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213

Smith Street Stage’s Queer Retelling of “As You Like It”

Brooklyn’s Smith Street Stage, committed to presenting Shakespeare’s classic stories in new and accessible ways, returns to Carroll Park for their annual free outdoor Shakespeare performances with a captivating new production of “As You Like It.” The retelling is set in modern-day New York City, bringing a fresh queer perspective to a timeless comedy.

When: Wednesday, June 7 – Sunday, June 25, every Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Carroll Park, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Queens

CUNY Pridefest at Queens College

CUNY students, faculty and staff from all 25 schools in all five boroughs will celebrate their PRIDE in-person at Queens College. In its sixth year, this spectacular in-person Pride Festival is open to the public and will include: a celebratory march, drag numbers, band performances, vogue dancers, games, and more on the main stage, dancing, , and arts, crafts, and fun activities. Free CUNY Pridefest t-shirts will be given out.

When: Friday, June 9, noon – 4 p.m.

Where: Queens College, City University of New York, 65-30 Kissena Boulevard, Queens, NY 11367

Pride Prom 2023 at the New York Hall of Science

A Pride Prom celebration for LGBTQ youth hosted by Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards with a live DJ, food, drinks, a photo booth and live performances.

When: Friday, June 16, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: New York Hall Of Science, 47-01 111th Street, Queens, NY 11368

Celebration of Pride with New York City Brewers Guild

A pay-as-you-go festival of beers brewed in the spirit of Pride Month and benefiting The NYC Brewers Guild and a to-be-announced 2SLGBTQIA+ Charity.

When: Sunday, June 18, noon – 6 p.m.

Where: Focal Point Beer Co, 43-50 12th Street, Queens, NY 11101