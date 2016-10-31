Ski season: What’s new at Northeast mountains this winter

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The mechanics of skiing never change, but sometimes, the mountains do. Here’s a look at recent developments to know about this season in the Northeast, from new trails to events.

Another trail at Windham

Windham Mountain Resort’s fifth new trail in three years will have its first full season, after opening in January of this year. Wildcat, located in the Catskills mountain’s Wilderness Bowl between the East and West Peaks, also features Windham’s new blue-black trail designation — between a blue square and a black diamond. Wildcat brings the mountain’s total trail count to 54. 19 Resort Drive, Windham, New York, windhammountain.com

Adventure Center at Stowe

The latest development at Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont is off the mountain — the $80-million Adventure Center, which opened in late spring with rock climbing, dining options, new shops and daycare facilities. The center also will feature ski and ride programs for ages 3 and up. Also new to the resort is the Spruce Peak Village Center, home to dining and retail shops, and an outdoor skating rink. 416 Mountain Road, Stowe, Vermont, stowe.com

Real-time weather reporting at Mount Snow

Mount Snow is now offering the public access to its weather stations, located at the base and resort summit, giving guests a real-time look at weather conditions around the mountain. The goal is to help guide visitors on decisions such as what layers to wear. 39 Mount Snow Road, West Dover, Vermont, mountsnow.com

Elite skiing at Killington

Killington was the first Eastern resort to open this winter season, when it kicked off skiing and snowboarding on Oct. 25. The mountain is gearing up for the Audi FIS World Cup, from Nov. 26-27 — marking the first time in 25 years that World Cup ski racing has been in New England. The event will include the women’s giant slalom and slalom races, with a free general admission area expected to draw 7,500 spectators. Skiing for the general public that weekend will depend on weather conditions. 4763 Killington Road, Killington, Vermont, killington.com

Direct service to Stratton

Here’s one way get to the mountain. After debuting in January, the Stratton Jitney is returning for the winter 2016-2017 season. The coach bus service provides transportation from Manhattan to Stratton Mountain Ski Resort in Stratton, Vermont — about a four-hour ride — on Fridays, with returns on Sundays. Strattonjitney.com