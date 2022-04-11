‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Brooklyn Navy Yard in May

Head into the uʍop ǝpᴉsdn at an immersive “Stranger Things” themed experience that will bring Hawkins, Indiana to Brooklyn this spring.

Ahead of the new season on Netflix, “Stranger Things: The Experience” will launch at The Duggal Greenhouse in the Brooklyn Navy Yard on May 7. Visitors will dive head-first into the “Stranger Things” universe and explore a world of supernatural mystery, enduring friendships, and 80s nostalgia

“The rift is open and we’re excited that our Stranger Things fans will get to jump into the magic once more,” said Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix. “This time they will take on the challenges themselves and work alongside Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the gang to fight the evil monsters plaguing Hawkins. As Dustin would say, you always say we should never stop being curious, to always open any curiosity door we find.”

Guests will enjoy a brand new storyline developed with the show’s creators. You start off in Hawkins Plaza, where fans will realize that things are not what they seem, and will eventually find themselves in Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down. Guests then have the opportunity to face the gauntlet of lurking terrors and help save the town.

After the experience, guests will arrive at an F&B and retail hub celebrating “Stranger Things’” most visually iconic locations where they can explore and take photos, grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy, knock off MADMAX’s high score at the Palace Arcade, and avoid Demogorgons in the Upside Down. There is also going to be a store with official “Stranger Things” merchandise available for purchase.

Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks at all times and must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines — hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site.

The Duggal Greenhouse is located at 63 Flushing Ave, Building 268. “Stranger Things: The Experience” will be open to the public on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The experience is 45 minutes long and time slots are available every half hour.

Tickets start at $54 and are available at strangerthings-experience.com/ newyork. Walk-ins are welcome, but booking tickets ahead of time is recommended. Follow @strangerthings.experience on Instagram to keep up to date with exclusive news and surprises.