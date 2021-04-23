Brooklyn Navy Yard partners with Lincoln Tech to provide manufacturing job training to tenant employees

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Commercial tenants at the Brooklyn Navy Yard will now have access to more manufacturing training.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation teamed with Lincoln Educational Services Corporation to provide job training in computerized manufacturing to employees of the tenant companies at the Yard. The training and workforce development program will mark the first joint effort in the partnership between the Brooklyn Navy Yard and Lincoln Tech schools.

“This partnership with Lincoln Tech provides employees of all types across the Yard’s manufacturing ecosystem with an opportunity to enhance their skills while also ensuring that our tenants have the best trained staff using the most up-to-date equipment available,” said David Ehrenberg, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard. “We look forward to continuing our work with Lincoln Tech as we cement the Brooklyn Navy Yard’s place as the premier center for urban manufacturing in the United States.”

“We look forward to providing advanced manufacturing skills training to the employees of the Brooklyn Navy Yard,” said Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “These skills are vital for operating the machinery driving many of today’s manufacturing sites. In turn, these machines are generating not only American-made products, but also American job opportunities.”

The 80-hour program officially started in January 2021. Instructors from Lincoln Tech gave hands-on lessons to seven Brooklyn Navy Yard tenant employees two non-employee trainees – one who is a recent high school and the other a recent college graduate — who will be continuing their employment with Brooklyn Navy Yard companies within manufacturing and fabrication.

The program’s curriculum includes several topics, such as Introduction to Machining, Calculating Speeds and Feeds, Measuring and Quality Control, and Tolerance. Trainees can also complete the program that qualifies them to pursue National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) certifications in Measurements, Materials and Safety as well as Job Planning, Benchwork and Layout.

“The Yard’s decision to offer on-site training has been very convenient for our team,” said Joanny DeVargas, HR Generalist at Duggal Visual Solutions, Inc. “We are excited that some of our entry-level staff has access to trainings like CNC that will help them grow on our teams and in their career.”

Though the workforce training program recently completed its first round of training, Lincoln Tech and the Brooklyn Navy Yard may one day also collaborate on further training for employees of Yard companies, neighborhood residents looking to acquire new skills, and students from the Brooklyn Navy Yard-based Brooklyn STEAM Center.

The partnership with Lincoln Tech is another piece to the Yard’s development efforts, including Employment Center, which has connected a record-breaking 589 people to jobs in Fiscal Year 2019. This marked a 28 percent increase from Fiscal Year 2018 and the highest number of new recruits to join the Yard in a single year since the Employment Center’s founding in 1999.

The Education Center has been providing hiring and support staff services at no cost to BNYDC tenants. Of all of the hires in the fiscal year 2019, 90% were Brooklyn residents, 36% lived in public housing, and 18% experienced long-term unemployment and/or were previously incarcerated or convicted.