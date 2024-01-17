Third annual Governors Island Ice Sculpture Show to return next month with winter festivities

The finalists have officially been chosen for the third annual Governors Island Ice Sculpture Show.

Presented by Governors Island Arts and Times Square Arts, with lead support from the Friends of Governors Island, the Governors Island Ice Sculpture Show gives New Yorkers a unique chance to watch ice sculpting take place before their very eyes. This year’s festivities will take place on Feb. 3 from 12 — 5 p.m.

“For the third winter season in a row we have been able to offer New Yorkers and visitors a unique opportunity to witness live ice carving and to experience interactive public art right here on the Island,” said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “The Ice Sculpture Show is a unique example of all the fun winter activities that visitors can enjoy during the colder season. We welcome visitors of all ages to enjoy music and warm drinks, while experiencing the thrill of carving ice live with a chainsaw.”

Ten artists were chosen as finalists and awarded $2,000 and paired with a professional ice carver from Okamoto Studio. The sculptures will be carved from 12 — 2 p.m., and from 2 — 2:30 p.m., visitors will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award. The awards ceremony and reception will take place from 2:30 — 5 p.m.

This year’s finalists include Art Domantay and Roberto Flores (@domantayart); Azikiwe Mohammed (@misterace12); Katerina Sokolovskaya (@katerina.sokolovskaya.art); Lloyd Foster (@_lloydfoster); Zeelie Brown (@zeeliebrownlovesyou); Lovie Pignata (@iLovieNY); Josef Pinlac (@Istillheartnewyork); Parastoo Ahovan (@parastooahovan); Akira Yoshimura (@akirayoshimura_); and Sally Twin (@thesallybeauty).

Judging this year’s competition is Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Jenna Lyons, writer and editor Miya Lee, New York City Council Member and Chair of the New York City Council Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations Chi Ossé, and Hollis Kam, Senior Vice President of People and Culture at Times Square Alliance

“Governors Island has become home to a plethora of unique and engaging public arts programming, allowing visitors to experience and discover the creative visionaries from all over the world that innovate and design on the Island,” said Juan Pablo Siles, Associate Curator of Arts & Culture for the Trust. “We cannot wait to see what this incredible group of selected artists creates and look forward to welcoming visitors to vote on their favorite ice carved works while getting to experience a one-of-a-kind arts experience on the Island.”

A large-scale version of the winner will be carved and installed by Okamoto Studio as a focal point for the upcoming Valentine’s Day events in Times Square.

“We can’t wait to see the winning design melt hearts in Times Square and become the sparkly and ephemeral anchor for our supersized celebration of love on Valentine’s Day,” said Jean Cooney, VP of Arts & Culture for the Times Square Alliance.