Tickets now available for highly-anticipated House of Cannabis in SoHo

Tickets are now officially on sale for The House of Cannabis (THCNYC), which is set to open in SoHo on April 7.

Located at 427 Broadway, THCNYC is the first-ever permanent installation that celebrates “high culture” as well as its impact on social reform, fashion, music, art, and cultivation.

The 30,000-square-foot building houses ten transformative, immersive experiences spanning five floors. Each experience is created by leading artists and filmmakers and transports guests through the many dimensions that come from cannabis culture in a compelling way.

THCNYC also houses a gathering space for community events, live glass-blowing demonstrations, a café, a corner store, and an assortment of cannabis-inspired lifestyle products that are available for purchase.

“This is the first-ever physical home to shine light on the incredible ways that cannabis has influenced culture,” Robert Frey, CEO, Westside Museum LLC, said. “Whether you are a cannabis aficionado, have a recreational or medicinal relationship to the plant or are just canna curios, I think everyone will be amazed by the artistry and narrative behind the experiences. If you understand the cannabis community, you know it is about connectivity, creativity, and important issues affecting social reform. We wanted to create an elevated space that helps foster these community values.”

The exhibition spaces will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Tickets are available at www.thcnyc.com.