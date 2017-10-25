If you’re one of the millions of viewers who fawn over NBC’s “This Is Us” every Tuesday night, there’s probably a special place in your heart for the Pearson family -- unless you’re hate-watching, no judgments.

Clouding our perception with the emotional pitfalls of the Pearsons each week, “This Is Us” has successfully created one of current-day TV’s favorite families.

We broke down the biggest moments and decisions we’ve seen so far by Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and a few extended family members to figure out just how worthy of our praise they really are.

From best to worst, here is our definitive ranking of the Pearsons (and beyond).