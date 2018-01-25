Warning: “This Is Us” season 2 spoilers ahead.

“This Is Us” fans finally got (some) of the answers they were looking for regarding the death of beloved TV patriarch Jack Pearson, and now they’re taking all of their frustrations out on the slow cooker that’s seemingly responsible.

Tuesday’s episode ended in flames after a faulty slow cooker caught fire as Jack turned in for bed during a Super Bowl Sunday flashback scene. Days after the tragic scene aired, fans were still sharing their concerns about their own slow cookers on social media, some of whom even declared they’ll be throwing theirs away.

“Craigslist is going to be full of people getting rid of their Crock-Pot Slow Cookers,” Facebook user Meghan Breining wrote on the brand’s page Thursday, where dozens of other comments echoed similar concerns.

“I am so ANGRY with you for killing Jack!!!!” user Drago Harley wrote. “You are responsible for those wonderful three children losing their father.”

In response to the backlash, the Crock-Pot Slow Cookers account started playfully commenting back to worried — and grieving — fans.

“We’re heartbroken over last night’s episode too! We’re innocent until proven guilty,” one comment read. “Jack Pearson was our Valentine, so we equally understand your pain with this loss . . . Don’t further add to our heartbreak by no longer using Crock-Pot Slow Cookers, rest assured our products have been generationally tested by your family and friends.”

Some longterm slow cooker users felt the need to defend the pot that’s helped cook tasty soups, stews and roasts since the 1970s.

“Dear Crock-Pot, I love you. I still trust you to cook while I sleep or run errands,” user Elizabeth Downie wrote on the brand’s Facebook page.

The company released an official statement on the topic to TVLine.com on Wednesday addressing the serious concerns some viewers had over the pot’s safety.

“Our hope is that the team at NBC’s This Is Us will help us spread factual information regarding our product’s safety. While we know their primary mission is to entertain — something they have continued to excel in — we also feel they have a responsibility to inform,” the statement read. “Just like many fans, we will be watching next week’s episode to see how Jack’s story progresses and, regardless of the outcome, we want consumers first and foremost to know they are safe when using their Crock-Pot.”

And the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, even tweeted to remind fans not to “just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together” with the stigma of a 20-year-old, fictional kitchen appliance.

“This Is Us” will air a special episode after the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4, which promises to delve into the night of the fire.