Three New Yorkers win $25K in Cheetos’ and Bad Bunny’s ‘Deja tu Huella’ campaign

Cheetos and Puerto Rican-born multi-platinum recording artist Bad Bunny teamed up for the third year to support Hispanic communities within the United States and Puerto Rico.

This past summer’s collaboration was to launch the Deja tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) Campaign. The duo put out a national call to identify fans who are putting their passions to work and making a difference in Hispanic communities.

Three New York residents, Nick Figueroa, Brizzo Torres, and Sophia Zarate were among the twenty winners to receive $25,000 for their efforts, the reward given to those using their “magic touch” to impact Hispanic communities as well as an invite to Billboard’s Latin Music Week in Miami. Figueroa founded the Latinos Urbanos Book Club, a group dedicated to Latinx authors and artists and providing scholarship opportunities for inner-city students of color. Torres provides free access to performing arts education for kids in Brooklyn and is on a mission to help build their confidence and nurture their creativity through performing arts. Zarate, founder of Corporate Pero Latinos, created a community of corporate Latinxs across New York City to increase the feeling of belonging both socially and professionally, from helping teach English and computer skills to service workers to providing support for first generation college students. You can learn more about the efforts of the winners by watching their Deja tu Huella entries on Tik Tok.

Bad Bunny continues to use his platform to improve the quality of life of Hispanic youths through the Good Bunny Foundation’s support of youth arts and sports programs, and this collaboration with Cheetos is another effort in doing so.

“I am proud to partner with Cheetos for a third year. Cheetos is known to celebrate all forms of self expression and, each year, we’ve been able to support people out there leaving their mark.” said Bad Bunny. “From expanding the Latin Music category at the American Music Awards in 2020 to collaborating with Adidas for an exclusive fashion line in 2021, and now the Deja tu Huella Fund this year, Cheetos has shown its commitment to a community that has impacted and continues to impact my life tremendously.”