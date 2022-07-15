Nordstrom launches Anniversary Sale for the rest of July

Get ready to shop ’til you drop!

Starting July 15, Nordstrom is hosting its annual Anniversary Sale both in-store and online. This is the biggest and best shopping event of the year for Nordstrom, featuring savings on brand-new arrivals, including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and home.

“What makes the Anniversary Sale so special is that literally generations of customers have planned their summers around it,” said Jamie Nordstrom, Chief Stores Officer at Nordstrom, Inc. “The sale is unique as it features brand-new merchandise at a discount. We’re looking forward to providing customers with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience they can only find at Nordstrom.”

This year, a number of highly-coveted brands are going up on sale in celebration of Nordstrom’s anniversary. Brands including Good American, Frame, Staud, Zella, Great Jones, Barefoot Dreams, Westman Atelier, Augustinus Bader, Supergoop, Cult Gaia, Open Edit, LL Bean, Dickies, Necessaire, Charlotte Tilbury, Hourglass and many more have back-to-school options that will help refresh your wardrobe at low prices. Customers can also save on brands such as La Mer, Nars, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone, Malin+Goetz, Estée Lauder, Augustinus Bader, Kiehl’s, Kate Somerville, Le Labo, Tata Harper, Living Proof, Diptyque, Boy Smells, and more, and shop beauty exclusives from Necessaire, Moon Juice, Shiseido, Westman Atelier, Charlotte Tilbury, Trish McEvoy, Murdock London, Kopari, and more.

Customers are also encouraged to shop through hundreds of products that qualify for Sustainable Style and from Black-Owned and Founded and Latinx-Owned and Founded brands including Clare V., Cold Laundry, Lisou, Good American, Cushnie, Les Deux, Farm Rio and Oak & Acorn.

Like always, shoppers can take advantage of help from Nordstrom’s stylists in-store and online. Any item can also be tailored to fit your body with help from onsite tailors, just be sure to make an appointment online ahead of time.

Nordstrom will also be hosting a number of events throughout the Anniversary Sale, including Happy Sips & Bites and Glam-Up Days. For more information, visit at nordstromrsvp.com/anniversaryevents.

The sale runs through July 31, and in addition to shopping in-store, you can shop online and pick it up next-day at the nearest Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom Local in addition to shipping directly to your home. To shop online, visit nordstrom.com.