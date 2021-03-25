New York City nonprofit to host fashion raffle to benefit the Floating Hospital | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York nonprofit, Garment District for Gowns (GDFG), has partnered with some of fashion’s leading brands to create a March 31 raffle event with 100% of proceeds benefiting The Floating Hospital.

GDFG was created by a group of fashion designers at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York nonprofit has manufactured and distributed over 11,000 U.S. made medical gowns to more than 46 hospitals and healthcare facilities to date. While providing much-needed medical gowns to essential workers since the start of the pandemic, GDFG has also supported over 1,200 U.S. jobs between sourcing and production.

The Floating Hospital is a 155-year-old organization that offers free healthcare, mental health counseling and essential items such as hygiene products, clothing, backpacks and more to women and children living in shelters and domestic violence safe houses throughout New York.

Amy Tiefermann, a co-founder of GDFG, said of The Floating Hospital, “They’re truly amazing, they provide the full spectrum of health care.” She continued, “We want to support them, because they’re supporting so many New Yorkers.”

Many women and children that benefit from The Floating Hospital’s services have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from the GDFG raffle will help The Floating Hospital continue to provide much-needed services and resources to these women and children.

“Circumstances can change overnight, we’ve learned that from this past year,” said Alexandra Baylis, a co-founder of GDFG. “We have great power as a community to be able to take care of one another during times like these, even the smallest act of kindness can have the most profound effect,” she continued.

Raffle prizes will include coveted items from participating brands such as Marc Jacobs, Oscar De La Renta, Phillip Lim, Monse, Proenza Schouler, Augustinus Bader and more.

To enter the raffle and view a full list of the designer prizes click here. One raffle entry ticket is $5. All donations made through the GDFG website will automatically enter donors into the raffle.