TIDAL concert to feature Beyonce, Jay Z, Prince, Nicki Minaj and more

TIDAL, on Wednesday, announced a massive, star-studded lineup for its upcoming charity concert.

Beyonce, Jay Z, Prince, Usher, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, T.I., Damian Marley and more are slated to perform at TIDAL X: 1020 charity concert on Oct. 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The music-streaming service, which is partially owned by Beyonce and Jay Z, wrote on Twitter that the event aims to raise “awareness, funds, conscious engagement & dynamic action for transformative & positive social impact.” The concert will be the first in a series of “philanthropic music events” by TIDAL.

Proceeds from tickets will support charities via the New World Foundation. Tickets will range from $74 and $224.

Tickets went on sale at noon Wednesday for TIDAL members. A general sale kicks off on Friday at noon.

The event will also be live-streamed on TIDAL.com.