Jimmy Fallon’s taking the “Tonight Show” to Florida for a special summer road trip.

The NBC late night program will film at Universal Studios from June 16 to 19 and will feature guests like Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Jimmy Buffett, Kevin Hart and Tracy Morgan.

This is the first time the show has made a trip outside New York since it launched in February.