Broadway’s big night kicks off at Radio City Music Hall this weekend.

There will be plenty of moments you won’t want to miss — like possible skits by co-hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, a performance by Bruce Springsteen and plenty of celebrity cameos from presenters like Robert DeNiro, Amy Schumer, Katharine McPhee and Bernadette Peters.

“Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical” are up for top awards, with 12 nods each. All eyes will be on Glenda Jackson ("Three Tall Women"), Condola Rashad ("Saint Joan"), Lauren Ridloff ("Children of a Lesser God") and Amy Schumer ("Meteor Shower"), one of whom will go home with the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play.

If you’re looking to watch the ceremony — but don’t have access to a TV — tune in with these live stream options instead. The Tony Awards, hosted by Bareilles and Groban, will air Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

TonyAwards.com

Catch all the carpet glamour for free at TonyAwards.com starting at 5:30 p.m. The live stream will be hosted by the ceremony's official sponsor, Nordstrom, and will also air live on NY1. Footage will cut out before the ceremony begins.

If you’re looking to watch online after Sunday, the site does have a stream download section (found at the bottom of the page) where you can stream previous ceremonies.

Vogue

Nordstrom Fashion Director Kate Bellman will dish on all the hottest styles from the carpet alongside Vogue.com Style Editor Edward Barsamian on the magazine's Facebook Live. It'll begin at 5 p.m.

CBS

The network will offer free viewing of the red carpet as well, on its Facebook page. The live stream starts at 5 p.m. Then, switch over to CBS to catch the ceremony in all its glory starting at 8 p.m. The Tonys will be available for online viewing in select markets at CBS.com or on the CBS All Access mobile app. You’ll need a verified service provider login to access the stream.

Social media

While we can’t promise live streams on social media per se, there’s a good chance the official Tony Awards account will have some behind-the-scenes video clips and photos night-of. Keep up with @TheTonyAwards on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat just in case.

Around the city

If you’re down for heading out for the night, you can watch the ceremony at one of these viewing parties at various bars and restaurants in the city, like Joe’s Pub and Ocean Prime. Some cover charges vary based on location.