2014 Tony nominations: ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder’ leads the pack

See the nominations for best musical, best revival, best play and more.

Best play

“Act One”; “All the Way”; “Casa Valentina”; “Mothers and Sons”; “Outside Mullingar”

Best musical

“After Midnight”; “Aladdin”; “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”; “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

Best revival of a play

“The Cripple of Irishmaan”; “The Glass Menagerie”; “A Raisin in the Sun”; “Twelfth Night”

Best revival of a musical

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”; “Les Miserables”; “Violet”

Best actor in a leading role in a play

Samuel Barnett, “Twelfth Night”; Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”; Chris O’Dowd, “Of Mice and Men”; Mark Rylance, “Richard III”

Best actress in a leading role in a play

Tyne Daley, “Mothers and Sons”; Estelle Parsons, “The Velocity of Autumn”; LaTanya Richardson Jackson, “A Raisin in the Sun”; Cherry Jones, “The Glass Menagerie”; Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grille”

Best actor in a leading role in a musical

Neil Patrick Harris, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”; Ramin Karimloo, “Les Miserables,” Andy Karl, “Rocky”; Jefferson Mays, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”; Bryce Pinkham, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

Best actress in a musical

Mary Bridget Davies, “A Night with Janis Joplin”; Jessie Mueller, “Beautiful”; Kelli O’Hara, “The Bridges of Madison County”; Idina Menzel, “If/Then”; Sutton Foster “Violet”

Best actor in a featured role in a play

Reed Birney, “Casa Valentina”; “Paul Chahidi, “Twelfth Night”; Stephen Fry, “Twelfth Night”; Mark Rylance, “Twelfth Night”; Brian J. Smith, “The Glass Menagerie”

Best actress in a featured role in a play

Sarah Greene, “The Cripple of Irishmaan”; Celia Keenan-Bolger, “The Glass Menagerie”; Sophie Okonedo, “A Raisin in the Sun”; Anika Noni Rose, “A Raisin in the Sun”; Mare Winningham, “Casa Valentina”

Best actor in a featured role in a musical

Danny Burstein, “Cabaret”; Nick Cordero, “Bullets Over Broadway”; Joshua Henry, “Violet”; “James Monroe Iglehart, “Aladdin”; Jarrod Spector, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

Best actress in a featured role in a musical

Linda Emond, “Cabaret”; Lena Hall, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”; Anika Larsen, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”; Adriane Lenox, “After Midnight”; Lauren Worsham, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

Best director of a play

Tim Carroll, “Twelfth Night”; Michael Grandage, “The Cripple of Irishmaan”; Kenny Leon, “A Raisin in the Sun”; John Tiffany, “The Glass Menagerie”

Best director of a musical

Warren Carlyle, “After Midnight”; Michael Mayer, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”; Leigh Silverman, “Violet”; Darko Tresnjak, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”