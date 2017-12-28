You can stop counting down "The Minutes" now.

A year ago, it was announced that Tracy Letts' (“August: Osage County”) new play about a town council meeting where “petty policy matters give way to the truth roiling just beneath the surface of the town’s historical mythology,” would open on Broadway in February following a regional run at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre. However, Playbill.com now reports that the play (which is about to wrap up its Chicago run) will not be heading to Broadway this season after all, leaving its future up in the air. Chicago Tribune theater critic Chris Jones gave the play 3.5 out of 4 stars but said that it “needs more work.”

‘Hamilton’ again raises the bar for weekly Broadway gross

As long as the producers of “Hamilton” keep raises ticket prices, the hip-hop musical is likely to keep breaking box office records. Last week, it grossed $3.79 million over eight performances, a new record for the highest weekly intake for a Broadway show. But don’t be shocked if “Hamilton” grosses even more this week. As reported by BroadwayJournal.com, premium tickets (which can fluctuate in price based on demand) for performances this week are selling at the box office for $1,150 each.

Yiddish language ‘Fiddler’ to play New York

What are the Yiddish words for tradition, matchmaker and rich man? The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF), which is based at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in lower Manhattan, will present the American premiere of a long-forgotten Yiddish language translation of “Fiddler on the Roof” this summer. This version of the much beloved musical was last performed half a century ago in Israel. Broadway director Jerry Zaks (who was recently honored by NYTF) will serve as an artistic consultant and Sheldon Harnick (the musical’s 93-year-old lyricist) will be involved too. “Fiddler” was revived on Broadway just two years ago.

Symphony Space to hold free eight-hour Bernstein event

How much do you like Leonard Bernstein — enough to sit through eight straight hours of the late composer’s music? Symphony Space will devote its annual Wall-to-Wall concert (to be held on May 19 from 3 to 11 p.m.) exclusively to Bernstein. The event is free to the public and seats are first come, first sat (although reserved seating can be obtained through donations). The day’s programming will range from a full performance of Bernstein’s one-act opera “Trouble in Tahiti” to selections from his classical works and Broadway musicals (“West Side Story,” “Candide,” “On the Town”).

Spotted …

Tina Fey and Ingrid Michaelson at “Once On This Island” ... Mike Birbiglia at “Meteor Shower.”