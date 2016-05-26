‘Tuck Everlasting’ to close on May 29 after 39 performances

The musical will close on May 29 despite receiving mainly positive reviews when it opened last month.

The family-friendly musical “Tuck Everlasting,” which received mainly positive reviews when it opened last month, will close on May 29 after 39 regular performances. It marks a rare miss for director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw, whose Broadway hits include “Aladdin,” “Something Rotten!” and “The Book of Mormon.” Even so, the piece may have a future as a property for community theaters and schools that are familiar with the book on which it is based and the Disney film.

‘Spring Awakening’ raising money for Tony performance

Want to see the cast of the Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening” (which brilliantly utilized both hearing and non-hearing actors) reunite and perform at the Tony Awards? Deaf West Theatre, the Los Angeles-based company that originated the revival, has set up a Kickstarter campaign to raise $200,000 to fly the cast back to New York and pay all other costs required to perform on the broadcast. For more info visit Kickstarter.com.

Hall will play Yitzhak and Hedwig on tour

Lena Hall, who won a Tony Award for her performance as Yitzhak in the Broadway revival of the rock musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” will not only reprise that role when the national tour premieres in San Francisco and Los Angeles in the fall, but will also play the transgender rock singer Hedwig at select performances. Darren Criss will play Hedwig at all other performances. This is not the first time a woman has played Hedwig. During the original off-Broadway production, Ally Sheedy temporarily took on the role. However, this does mark the first time in “Hedwig” history that the same actor will play both Hedwig and Yitzhak in the same production.

Gyllenhaal set for ‘Sunday’ at City Center

Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a one-night concert performance of Sondheim’s Pulitzer-winning musical “Sunday in the Park with George” on Oct. 24 at City Center. Last summer, Gyllenhaal played Seymour in a concert of “Little Shop of Horrors” at City Center that had to add performances due to overwhelming demand.

Mamet taking his next play off-Broadway

David Mamet, whose latest plays have been savagely panned during their Broadway premieres, will instead debut his next work at off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company next season. The company was co-founded by Mamet and William H. Macy in 1985. No information has been provided about the play besides that it was written specifically with Atlantic’s ensemble in mind.

LaBute to debut ‘Reasons’ finale

It turns out that Neil LaBute has another “Reasons” play up his sleeve. Following the relationship dramas “Reasons to Be Pretty” (which transferred to Broadway) and “Reasons to Be Happy,” LaBute has written “Reasons to Be Pretty Happy,” which MCC Theater (which produced both of the earlier plays) will present for a one-night reading on June 20 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Byrne and Timbers reunite for ‘Saint Joan’

Talking Heads singer David Byrne and director Alex Timbers, whose dance club musical “Here Lies Love” was a major hit at the Public Theater, will return to the venue next season with “Saint Joan,” which is described as a “one-of-a-kind musical concert” about the “meteoric rise of Joan of Arc.” The Public’s season will also include a revival of David Hare’s “Plenty” with Rachel Weisz, John Leguizamo’s “Latin History for Morons,” Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat” and the finale of Richard Nelson’s “Gabriel” plays.

