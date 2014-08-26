US Open celebrity sightings: Alec Baldwin, Anna Wintour and more

Stars studded the first night of the US Open.

Big names from Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin to Gayle King to Vogue’s Anna Wintour headed to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, where Maria Sharapova beat Maria Kirilenko and Novak Djokovic crushed Diego Schwartzman.

Kicking off Monday night’s festivities were Mayor Bill de Blasio, who in a speech called New York a “tennis city,” and the band Fitz and the Tantrums, which performed two tunes.

Actor Josh Lucas got into the spirit of the Open from the start, closing his eyes and belting out “The Star-Spangled Banner” from his seat in the Moët & Chandon suite, while 3 Winans Brothers sang the song.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss was in the same private suite as Lucas, who sipped from a gold Moët cup throughout the matches, taking some time for herself before what’s sure to be a busy Fashion Week. Boyfriend Joshua Kushner accompanied Kloss, who wore a backless gray dress, flats and her hair in a ponytail.

Also spotted: model Gigi Hadid in the Emirates Airline suite, taking pictures with fans, and Bridget Moynahan in the Time Warner Cable suite.