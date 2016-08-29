VMAs 2016: Jimmy Fallon impersonates Ryan Lochte

Fallon, as Lochte, took credit for directing the video of the year nominees.

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte may not have been at the MTV Video Music Awards, but he apparently directed all five videos nominated for video of the year.

Impersonating Lochte, comedian Jimmy Fallon appeared on stage with white hair and dressed in the Rio Olympics attire.

“Is it too late now to say sorry?” he asked in the tune of Justin Bieber’s song.

“That’s my jam,” Fallon said. “I wrote that song.”

He also took credit for producing and directing the video for “Sorry,” directing the video of the year nominees, teaching Drake the “Hotline Bling” dance and making “Lemonade” with Beyoncé.

Fallon said he couldn’t choose which video was the best because they were all great.

“I couldn’t tell you even if there was a gun to my head, which there isn’t,” he said, slamming Lochte for his lie about being robbed at gunpoint in Rio.

Lochte’s teammate Michael Phelps appeared to be impressed by the jokes in the audience. When Fallon came on stage, Phelps could be seen saying “Oh my God” and taking out his phone to capture the moment.