VMAs celebrity gift bag features perfume by Rihanna, more

Celebrities won’t have to win a Moonman to go home winners from the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.

This year’s celebrity gift bag — handed out to all nominees, presenters and performers — features more swag than can reasonably fit in the MTV tote designed by Marc Jacobs. Besides the bag, stars will get an exclusive MTV T-shirt made by the designer.

Gift bag recipients will also receive items from various high-end brands. These include:

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones

Crane & Co. Engraved Correspondence Cards

“Crush by Rihanna” perfume

Dooney & Bourke Large Roxy Bag

A custom suit by Indochina

A two-night stay at JW Marriott Essex House New York

A two-night stay at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

The MTV VMAs will be held at Madison Square Garden at 9 p.m. Sunday.