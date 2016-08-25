FacebookTwitterEmail
VMAs celebrity gift bag features perfume by Rihanna, more

Dana Reszutek
August 25, 2016
This year’s swag bag includes complimentary stays at luxury hotels.

Celebrities won’t have to win a Moonman to go home winners from the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.

This year’s celebrity gift bag — handed out to all nominees, presenters and performers — features more swag than can reasonably fit in the MTV tote designed by Marc Jacobs. Besides the bag, stars will get an exclusive MTV T-shirt made by the designer.

Gift bag recipients will also receive items from various high-end brands. These include:

  • Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones
  • Crane & Co. Engraved Correspondence Cards
  • “Crush by Rihanna” perfume
  • Dooney & Bourke Large Roxy Bag
  • A custom suit by Indochina
  • A two-night stay at JW Marriott Essex House New York
  • A two-night stay at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

The MTV VMAs will be held at Madison Square Garden at 9 p.m. Sunday.

