Looking for a VMAs live stream? Watch the ceremony, performances online

If there’s a celebrity feud brewing (and let’s face it, when is there not?) chances are it’ll come to a head at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Between Courtney Love and Madonna throwing shade in 1995, the infamous Kanye West and Taylor Swift dispute of 2009 and 2015’s Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus call-out alone, the VMAs has made a name for itself as the music industry’s beefiest ceremony.

Taking place in the aftermath of the Nicki Minaj/Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott Twitter spat (which is still underway), this year’s ceremony is shaping up to be another doozy.

The 2018 ceremony awards Jennifer Lopez with the Video Vanguard Award and will see Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Drake and Post Malone duke it out for artist of the year.

The VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in NYC on Monday at 9 p.m., but don’t miss out just because you don’t have a TV. Here’s how you can follow the red carpet and ceremony action via live stream.

Red Carpet live stream

Media outlets who plan to set up a Facebook live stream from the red carpet will stream starting at 7:30 p.m., so you can catch all the wacky outfits and celebrity interviews your heart desires no matter where you’re located.

The official MTV stream, accessible on Twitter, will be hosted by “Wild ‘N Out’s” Justina Valentine and MTV host Erik Zachary. It’ll include access to the special pre-show performance by the Backstreet Boys and more.

Ceremony live stream

Naturally, MTV is your one-stop-shop for VMAs coverage. The network will stream the event on its MTV Live platform, accessible via app or computer. The ceremony beings at 9 p.m. You’ll need a valid cable provider login to watch at mtv.com/live-tv. Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (@MTV and @VMAs) for MTV’s annual backstage and pre-show streams, too.