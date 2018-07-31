With the VMAs returning to their original Manhattan home in August, it’s only fitting that a performer with local ties is getting a top honor.

Jennifer Lopez is slated to take the Radio City Music Hall stage on Aug. 20, and, along with performing at the ceremony for the first time in 17 years, is the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, MTV announced Tuesday. J. Lo is also up for two VMAs, both for her single “Dinero.”

The VVA has been given most years since that first show in 1984 — then sans the “Michael Jackson” — with the visually minded recipients generally stalwarts of pop, rock, R&B and hip-hop including David Bowie, George Michael, Michael and Janet Jackson, and Kanye West.

Lopez has nearly two decades of musical accomplishments to mine, with a recording career stretching back to 1999 and her debut studio album “On the 6.”

This year she’s up for best collaboration (with DJ Khalid and Cardi B) and best Latin for “Dinero.” Her competition for the former includes Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B for “Finesse (Remix)”; for best Latin, Daddy Yankee, with “Dura,” is among the fellow noms.

Other notables for the 2018 VMAs:

NYC is represented

J. Lo, check. Other locals up for VMAs include:

Cardi B, who didn’t see a single nomination last year, is poised to take home as many as 10 Moon Men. She’s up for best artist; best new artist; two best collaboration noms (see above); best hip-hop, “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage.

Bebe Rexha, best collaboration, “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line

The Chainsmokers, best dance, “Everybody Hates Me”

Nicki Minaj, best hip-hop, “Chun-Li”

Fans’ input requested

You can vote across 12 categories, including video of the year, best new artist and best collaboration. Know this, superfans: You can vote once a day. Voting closes Aug. 10.

New this year

Latin music videos get their due with the brand-new best Latin category. The six nominees are Daddy Yankee (“Dura”), J Balvin and Willy William (“Mi Gente”), Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B (“Dinero”), Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato (“Echame La Culpa”), Maluma (“Felices Los 4) and Shakira featuring Maluma (“Chantaje”).

When & where

9 p.m., Aug. 20; on MTV and affiliates, live from Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan