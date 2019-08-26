The MTV Video Music Awards head to New Jersey Monday night for the first time.

The 2019 ceremony awards rapper Missy Elliott with the Video Vanguard Award and will see Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes and Halsey compete for artist of the year.

The VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark at 8 p.m., but don’t miss out just because you don’t have a TV.

Here’s how you can follow the red carpet and ceremony action via livestream.

Red Carpet livestream

Media outlets who plan to set up a Facebook livestream from the red carpet will stream starting at 7 p.m., so you can catch all the wacky outfits and celebrity interviews your heart desires no matter where you’re located.

The official MTV stream will be led by MTV hosts Terrence J and Nessa. It'll include access to special preshow performances by Ava Max, CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion. It'll be available at MTV.com/live-tv, but keep your eye on Twitter for the stream, too.

Ceremony livestream

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Naturally, MTV is your one-stop-shop for VMAs coverage. The network will stream the event on its MTV Live platform, accessible via app or computer. The ceremony beings at 8 p.m. You’ll need a valid cable provider login to watch at mtv.com/live-tv. Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (@MTV and @VMAs) for MTV’s annual backstage and preshow streams, too.