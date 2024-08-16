Ticket waitlist now open for ‘Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares’ at Rockefeller Center

Ready to face a late night host’s greatest fears?

Jimmy Fallon announced a new immersive haunted maze experience coming to Rockefeller Center. Entitled ‘Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares,’ the experience will kick off on Sept. 20 and run through Halloween.

“Each year, we bring Halloween to life in new and exciting ways across NBCUniversal through Halloween-themed content and experiences,” said David O’Connor, President, Franchise Management & Brand Strategy. “Whether it’s expressed in our Theme Parks or through Film and Television, we’re building on our rich horror legacy and we’re thrilled to support Jimmy Fallon to pair his true fandom of the holiday with the expertise of our company to create this one-of-a-kind experience.”

Ideal for those aged 14 and up, the maze features ten rooms, each bringing one of Fallon’s deepest nightmares to life. The fully immersive haunt has scares around every corner coupled with impressive sets. Customers should know that wearing costumes or costume masks are not allowed.

“Tonightmares has got everything you need to get supremely frightened this Halloween,” said Fallon. “I’m not saying it has killer scarecrows, brain-hungry zombies and an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere. But… it has… killer scarecrows, brain-hungry zombies and an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere. Spoiler alert.”

Tickets will officially go on sale on Aug. 22 and start at $36.90. The waitlist for tickets is now open. Learn more at jimmyfallonstonightmares.com.

Details:

Where: Rockefeller Center, 630 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10111

When: 5 – 11 p.m. on select nights from Sept. 20 through Oct. 31.

Note: This experience might be too intense for young children and is not recommended for children under 14.