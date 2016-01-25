Wayne Brady in ‘Kinky Boots’: A ‘shoe in’

He is playing the cross-dressing diva Lola in the Tony-winning musical.

More than 10 years since he did a short stint in “Chicago,” Wayne Brady is back on Broadway after recently taking over for Billy Porter as the cross-dressing diva Lola in the Tony-winning musical “Kinky Boots,” which is about to reach its three-year anniversary. We spoke with Brady.

What led to you joining the show?

A call from my agent asking if I would be interested. Before he could finish, it was a quick and resounding, “Hell yes!”

Is it intimidating to be replacing Billy Porter?

Not intimidating because I can’t be Billy. I can only be me, but I do want to live up to the high bar he’s set.

Do you have a particular take on Lola?

My Lola is joyous and open. She’s grand and the star of her own show wherever she goes. She’s never mean-spirited and never does her light shine at the expense of others.

Billy Porter and Harvey Fierstein (who wrote the show’s book) reportedly disagreed over whether Lola is gay. What do you think?

Lola is definitely straight. Simon becomes Lola because he’s a reflection of the women he loves. He says it clearly in [the song] “What A Woman Wants.”

Did it take time for you to get comfortable in Lola’s wardrobe?

I loved the clothes. I have to admit I feel very feminine and beautiful in the Whitney Houston look. But those heels tried to take me out!

Why did it take 11 years for you to return to Broadway?

I’ve been blessed to constantly be on a TV show during that period and it’s hard to make both work at once. Plus, it was hard to leave my daughter when she was so young. She’s turning 13 now, so she’s letting me stretch my wings a little.

Let’s say you can star in a revival of any musical or play. What would you pick?

Forget a revival. I either want to be in “Hamilton” (hint, hint, Lin) or create a new role. I’d love to star in “Blazing Saddles” the musical (hint, hint, Mel).

If you could choose another celeb actor to take over as Lola, who would it be?

Internet sensation and MTV star Todrick Hall would kill it. Look him up!

Have you ever noticed how virtually all Broadway musicals with an LGBT context are also about family, like “La Cage aux Folles” and “Fun Home”? What do you think “Kinky Boots” says about family?

Family makes us who we are for good or bad. It all starts with the family. Most of those stories feature people whose own family of origin has cast them out. They then create their own families of love and acceptance.

If you go

“Kinky Boots” plays an open run at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre | 302 W. 45th St. | KinkyBootsTheMusical.com