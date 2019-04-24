Entertainment Webster Hall's reopening shows are completely sold out Tickets for Jay-Z's concert Friday at the East Village venue top out at $4,500 on resale sites. Webster Hall officially reopens this Friday after more than 18 months of renovations. Photo Credit: Mandy Gutmann By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Updated April 24, 2019 11:48 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Webster Hall concertgoers will be in an “Empire State of Mind” when they return to the East Village venue this weekend. The concert hall will officially reopen Friday with a performance by Jay-Z, new owners Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment revealed last week. The 7 p.m. show, dubbed "B-Sides 2," completely sold out within hours of being announced. Resale tickets, available on sites like StubHub, range from $700 to $4,500. Similar to his Terminal 5 "B-Sides" show in 2015, the artist plans to deliver freestyle tracks and songs he rarely performs. “When we were thinking about who would be the right choice to open this legendary venue, we knew it had to be a world-famous New York City icon,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global. “No one fits that description better than Jay-Z, who will join an unparalleled list of celebrated performers who have played Webster Hall.” TIDAL, Jay-Z's streaming service, is offering fans the chance to win their way into the sold-out show by recording a video of themselves "spitting their best" rendition of one of the artist's B-Side songs. Fans must tag #TIDALXJAYZ and @TIDAL in their posts. Entry closes 5 p.m. Wednesday. Opening performances by Dillon Francis (Saturday) and Rosalia (Monday and Tuesday), are also sold out. The historic venue will reopen after nearly 19 months of renovations. After being acquired by BSE and The Bowery Presents in April 2017, the 25-year-old staple of the city’s music scene shuttered for updates that included the planned transformation of the Marlin concert room, Grand Ballroom, and studio space. Though few details of the venue’s changes have been revealed, AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano ensures the updates aim to stay true to the hall's original features. “In renovating one of New York’s most historic and iconic venues, our goals were simple and straightforward; maintain the integrity of the space, modernize it to create an incredible concert experience for fans and performers, and book a dynamic mix of artists in music today,” Marciano said in a statement. “Today’s announcement of JAY-Z to open Webster Hall, along with an eclectic lineup of artists throughout its opening month, achieves all of those goals positioning the venue to continue its success for decades to come.” Previously announced acts set for Webster include Patti Smith and Her Band, MGMT, Empire of the Sun, Sigrid, TroyBoi, Old Dominion, Broken Social Scene, Real Estate, Big Thief and more. Known as one of the few clubs open to 19-year-olds, the landmarked nightclub built in 1886 became a staple for coming-of-age teens after opening under the ownership of brothers Steve and Lon Ballinger on Oct. 2, 1992. Whether the age requirement will change under new management remains unclear. By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic A guide to the city's outdoor summer concerts The Lumineers, Death Cab for Cutie, Sarah McLachlan and other artists coming to the city this summer. Renovated Webster Hall releases spring concert lineupThe iconic East Village music venue will open its doors after more than 18 months and millions worth of upgrades. See ya, Webster Hall: Nightclub faces nearly 18-month closure The landmarked East Village nightclub was built in 1886. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.